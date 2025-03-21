Kai Cenat's Taiwanese streamer friend Ray features in a new Adidas ad

Kai Cenat's friend and fellow Twitch streamer Ray "rayasianboy" recently appeared in a new advertisement for Adidas. The streamer was seen alongside former NBA player Gilbert Arenas in the ad and was depicted helping test out Adidas' shorts with their "Clima-cool" technology.

As such, it is speculated that Ray may now be "officially sponsored" by Adidas, although no confirmation has appeared. Although he did not have any dialogue for his part in the advertisement, Ray's cameo still caught the attention of the netizens online.

This advancement has invited many reactions from netizens, with many expressing their happiness at seeing Ray once again:

"Bro I actually feel so happy seeing ray for the first time in like forever bro," wrote X user @ThorDKidd__

"So happy for ray ts fire," wrote X user @ayekeeno

However, an individual stated that his appearance in the advertisement does not necessarily mean that he is "sponsored":

"W ray and a commercial or ad don’t mean someone is sponsored this just means he’s working but it’s a huge huge w if he is!! Maybe Nike will see this and try to get him in one would be dope to see him and Kai under Nike in a ad or commercial"

Why has Ray not been appearing alongside Kai Cenat recently?

Kai Cenat and Ray first met during the former's IRL livestream in Japan, with Ray introducing himself to Cenat as a big fan of his content. The two then took a photo together and eventually formed a friendship. Ray then started appearing alongside Cenat during his broadcasts and started his own Twitch channel, which has garnered over 1.1 million followers.

Ray left the United States to return to Taiwan in August 2024 to serve in the country's mandatory military service. This conscription will last a year, after which he can return to the United States.

In other news, Kai Cenat recently announced that he will be hosting an IRL stream in Brazil. This comes nearly two months after fellow YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" held his broadcast in the country and Peru. The details of Kai Cenat's broadcast, including the time, date, and source for watching the livestream can be found here.

