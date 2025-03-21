Kai Cenat Brazil stream: Date, time, and how to watch

Kai Cenat has announced that he will host an IRL broadcast in Brazil, confirming the time and date of the broadcast through a post on X. The post includes an image depicting the Twitch star in a Brazil national football jersey playing football in a neighborhood in Brazil.

Ad

In his post, Kai Cenat revealed that his special Brazil IRL broadcast will begin on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 12 pm EST/ 1 pm BST/ 4 pm UTC. Interested fans can tune into the streamer's official Twitch account.

Kai Cenat announces Brazil IRL stream months after IShowSpeed's IRL broadcast in the country

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kai Cenat is one of the most prominent faces on Twitch, known for hosting broadcasts in collaboration with top artists from the music and film industry, such as Kevin Hart, Druski, Ice Spice, and Nicki Minaj, among many others. He has also occasionally hosted IRL streams, having visited Nigeria, among other places.

Cenat's broadcast in Brazil comes nearly two months after YouTube streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" held his livestream in the country (on January 27, 2025). Having visited Brazil last year as well, Speed did a dual-country IRL stream, visiting Paraguay within the same broadcast.

Ad

Announcing his broadcast in the South American country in his post on X, Kai Cenat wrote:

"TODAY WE ARE IN BRAZIL STREAM STARTS AT 12PM EST/1PM GMT"

Kai Cenat recently insinuated that pop star Justin Beiber contacted him through text after the former returned from a Rolling Loud concert in California, where he appeared next to Playboi Carti on stage. The contact between Beiber and Cenat led many netizens to speculate whether a collaborative broadcast was in the talks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback