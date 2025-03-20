"Now that’s one stream I’ll watch": Fans speculate about Justin Bieber and Kai Cenat collaboration after Twitch star says singer texted him

During a livestream on March 18, 2025, Twitch star Kai Cenat stated that he had received a text from Justin Bieber and played the pop celebrity's hit track, Baby. This has fueled speculations that the streamer may soon be collaborating with the singer.

During the broadcast, Cenat said:

"When I got home, just now, literally, an hour ago. Guess who texted me? Guess who texted me, 'What you doing?' Guess who texted me as soon as I got home, chat... JB! Chat, this is motion."

Fans have since been going gaga over a possible collaboration between the two, with users flooding the comments under the viral clip to extend their approval of the idea:

"Now that’s one stream I'll watch," X user @adoree_ziaaa wrote.

"Yooo he going have Justin Bieber on the stream omfg let's go wowww lol," X user @themoe85 posted.

"I’m calling out of work for this," X user @Ashleynoobz wrote.

Some X users stated that the broadcast could turn out to be a massive deal on the internet, with the potential of even "breaking it":

"This would break the internet," @sabuguento wrote.

Kai Cenat dances to Baby as he tells his viewers that Justin Bieber texted him after Rolling Loud concert

Kai Cenat recently attended the Rolling Loud event in Inglewood, California, and even appeared on stage next to Playboi Carti and fellow streamer Dabo. After returning from the event, Cenat stated in a livestream that pop star Justin Beiber had texted him.

While playing Beiber's Baby, the streamer was seen excitedly dancing and singing along, leading some fans to believe that a possible collaboration between the two was in order.

This would not be Cenat's first time collaborating with a major icon from the music industry, with him collaborating with Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, and Ice Spice, alongside many others.

Kai Cenat recently left netizens divided after making remarks about flying commercially on an airplane and talking about his experience with a flight attendant who repeatedly woke him up for an autograph.

