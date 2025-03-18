"Stop being disrespectful to your fans": Netizens divided by Kai Cenat's explanation for not enjoying flying on commercial airlines

Twitch star Kai Cenat has opened up about why he does not enjoy flying on commercial airlines, and some netizens are not pleased with his reasoning. On March 18, 2025, a minute-long video surfaced on X, in which Kai Cenat was seen talking about what "ticked him off" about flying commercially.

He described his recent flight from the United Kingdom, claiming that the flight attendant woke him up three times to sign an autograph and leave a message for her children. The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner went on to say that the flight attendant waking him up while he was sleeping was the "craziest thing" that had ever happened to him.

Numerous netizens on Elon Musk's social media platform shared their thoughts on the situation. X user @Agtesnx commented:

"So bro is mad a fan woke him up to ask for a picture buddy your famous stop being disrespectful to your fans and take the damn picture as many times as they want," the X user @Agtesnx wrote.

One community member wondered if Kai Cenat was "boosting his ego":

"Nahhh. I don't think flight attendants would do this. Is he just boosting his ego?" X user @lauracarolinese wrote.

Some X users sympathized with the AMP (Any Means Possible) member:

"Lmfaoooo yo waking him up out his sleep?? I swear to god I would’ve crashed out “Ma’am what’s wrong wit you why would u wake me up?? Now I’m not taking any pictures for u!” X user @Duke_4025 commented.

"They should have waited for the plane to land 💀," X user @suayrez tweeted.

"She was in my face" - Kai Cenat details his recent flight while explaining why he doesn't enjoy flying commercial

The video posted on X began with Kai Cenat recounting the "craziest thing ever" that happened on his flight from the UK that "ticked him off." Elaborating on the flight attendant's behavior, the Twitch streamer said:

"This is the thing that ticked me off. This is the only thing that ticked me off, bro. The flight attendant on the plane prior to yesterday literally woke me up three times from coming to the UK. Woke me up out of my sleep three times to say what's up to her kids, to sign a paper, and do a video for her friend that was also a flight attendant, bro. I don't mind taking pictures. I don't mind singing things. But bro, waking me up out of my sleep, I feel like is the craziest thing ever."

Furthermore, Kai Cenat alleged that the flight attendant was "in his face" during their interaction:

"Bro, when I tell you she was in my face like this saying that someone said hi... she was in my face and it's not even better because breath was deada** stinking. You know when somebody's talking to you and their breath stinks but you don't want to say nothing?"

In other news, Kai Cenat went viral on March 16, 2025, after several clips from his IRL stream from the Rolling Loud 2025 music festival were shared on social media.

