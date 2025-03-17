Pirate Software and Dota 2 caster SyndereN controversy explained

Twitch streamer Jason "Thor" Hall, also known as "Pirate Software," has gone viral on social media after Dota 2 caster Troels "SyndereN" Nielsen called him out during a live esports broadcast. It all started on March 16, 2025, when a 28-second clip was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

The video was from the PGL Dota 2 esports event, and SyndereN asked the co-caster if he had played Animal Well. He then name-dropped Pirate Software, saying that the streamer could solve puzzles in the game that would take the community several weeks to complete.

SyndereN said:

"Have you played Animal Well? There are some insane secrets in that game that you will never discover on your own. Except, if you're Pirate Software, in which case you will just figure it all out on your own randomly. He'll just go AFK (Away from Keyboard), he'll come back five minutes later, and he will figure out a puzzle that took the community three weeks to do."

The Dota 2 caster's comments about the former Blizzard employee elicited responses from over 315 netizens:

"Good old PS drama. BTW he recently played "The Witness" and somebody on twitter clipped how he went to the toilet and instantly solved a puzzle he struggled before. Some users even pointed out some symetrical puzzles had multiple solutions and he used the one in the walkthrough. It should be noted, PS has a thick skin and ignored those trolls. J/K he responded to every single one of them." Redditor u/Hare712 wrote.

"amazing stuff, there's something great about knowing the piratesoftware stuff will linger for a long time and he likely sees it," Redditor u/trahh commented.

"The funniest part is this wasn't even the first random shot SyndereN has fired at Pirate, I've heard like 3 so far this tourney. Which is hilarious because sunsfan+synd are like the lowest drama chillest dudes ever, synd just can't help himself when he sees a meme," Redditor u/D2WilliamU remarked.

"He wont see the funny side or take it on the chin when its easier to file a dmca claim. Im calling it." Redditor u/seekersneak posted.

"The f**k is your problem" - Pirate Software responds to SyndereN's comments about his Animal Well playthrough in a now-deleted X post

Pirate Software eventually responded to SyndereN's comments about him in a now-deleted X post. While claiming to have solved Animal Well puzzles with his community, the content creator said he made a YouTube video in which he "refuted all the attacks" he faced for "weird s**t like this."

He added:

"We solved Animal Well together as a community and had a blast doing so. I explained as such both in a pinned comment on the video and in another follow-up video refuting all of the attacks I keep getting for weird s**t like this. @sydereNDota the f**k is your problem?"

Twitch streamer's response to SyndereN in a now-deleted X post (Image via @Awk20000/X)

SyndereN claims he's on Pirate Software's "list"

Another video from the PGL Dota 2 broadcast surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which SyndereN claimed that he was on Pirate Software's "list." Stating that he did not expect a "public apology" from the Twitch streamer, SyndereN remarked:

"Imagine this - I would expect a public apology from you, unlike Pirate Software. I am on the list. I'll say it. All right?"

As of this writing, Pirate Software has not responded to SyndereN's claims that he is on his "list."

