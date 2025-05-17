What did Kid Rock say about Bruce Springsteen's anti-Trump rant? Cowboy singer calls it a "punk move"

Kid Rock recently responded to Bruce Springsteen’s comments on Donald Trump’s administration when the latter performed in Manchester on May 14, 2025, as part of his ongoing Land of Hope and Dreams Tour.
While speaking to Steve Doocy on Fox & Friends on May 16, 2025, Kid Rock said that Bruce Springsteen aimed to appease Hollywood with his comments. As per The Independent on May 17, the singer-rapper also described Springsteen as an individual “with TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) at the highest levels.”
He further continued:
“To be in Europe talking junk about our president who gets up and works his a** off for this country, every day, and his administration is doing such great things… Thank God for him. But to do that in Europe… what a punk move. This guy’s got, what, 500 million, a billion dollars… and is out there playing like he’s a working-class hero.”
According to Fox News on May 16, Bruce Springsteen was heard criticizing Trump for certain steps he took after winning the U.S. Presidential Election last year, including illegal deportation. Notably, Bruce referred to his experience of living in America over the years by saying:
“In my home, the America I love, the American I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treacherous government. They are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent.”
Meanwhile, Kid Rock, known for his single Cowboy, added that he was not among the “Hollywood elite,” and that he was proud to be a “kryptonite” of the entertainment industry. The Simpsons star even focused on the deals that Trump made while traveling to the Middle East this month, as he stated:
“He’s over there creating peace in the Middle East. One of the places that could possibly erupt and send the world into turmoil, and he’s over there getting it done. This guy does not know how to lose, period.”
Bruce Springsteen criticized Donald Trump’s administration: Comments explained
As mentioned, Bruce Springsteen called Trump’s administration corrupt as he spoke to the crowd on Wednesday, May 14. A video of Bruce’s comments also went viral across various platforms, where the singer-songwriter alleged that Trump’s administration was gaining "sadistic pleasure" by putting “loyal American workers” in pain.
As per The New York Times on May 15, Bruce also claimed that the current administration was joining the dictators to confront people who are fighting for freedom. Springsteen further stated:
“They’re defunding American universities that won’t bow down to their ideological demands. They’re removing residents off American streets and, without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons.”
Bruce Springsteen alleged that Trump’s administration is not working with its allies anymore and is not giving any importance to the poor kids, who are becoming victims of “sickness and death.”
On another occasion, in 2016, Bruce shared a video on his Instagram page stating that Donald Trump was one of the most dangerous candidates to run for the presidency, as per CBS News. The same year, Springsteen appeared for an interview with Channel 4 News, saying that Trump was aiming to take down the democratic system despite knowing that he would lose the election.
According to Variety on May 16, the President of the United States has already responded to Bruce Springsteen’s latest comments through Truth Social on Friday, saying that he had never been a fan of Bruce’s music and that the latter was not talented. Trump continued referring to Bruce by writing:
“Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country. If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now!”
While Kid Rock has also shared his opinion on Bruce’s comments in an interview, the latter has yet to reply to Rock or Trump. Further updates on the same are currently awaited.