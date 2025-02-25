"He went full Django mode"— Internet reacts to Jon Stewart cutting his hand during Daily Show monologue against Elon Musk's DOGE

Jon Stewart’s latest episode of The Daily Show turned unexpectedly bloody when he cut his hand mid-monologue while slamming a coffee mug on his desk. The veteran television host, 62, was delivering a fiery speech about government budget cuts and prescription drug prices when the accident occurred.

The moment quickly went viral, with social media users drawing comparisons to Leonardo DiCaprio’s famous Django Unchained scene.

During the February 24 episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart took aim at the Department of Government Efficiency’s budget cuts and the high cost of prescription drugs. He mocked the government’s announcement that they had negotiated the price of just 10 prescription drugs despite providing billions in subsidies to pharmaceutical companies.

As his anger escalated, Jon Stewart slammed a coffee mug onto the desk, shattering it. A few moments later, he pulled his hand below the desk and quipped that he'd have to go to the hospital. When he lifted his hand back up minutes later, it was visibly covered in blood, prompting an audible gasp from the audience. Laughing off the injury, Stewart reassured everyone, saying that it was fine.

The moment quickly made waves online, with social media users reacting to the host’s intense delivery and unexpected injury. One X user drew a direct comparison to Leonardo DiCaprio’s famous scene in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, where the actor accidentally cut his hand but continued acting through the scene.

"He went full Django mode," the user commented.

"Fun fact: DiCaprio did the same thing in Django Unchained," another user agreed.

"I hope he is ok," a user shared.

Others expressed skepticism about physically injuring oneself during a rant. While some viewers felt Jon Stewart's outburst was unnecessary. Stewart accidentally cut himself on air for the second time, the previous being in 2011, as pointed out by one user.

"What an idiot. Lol," tweeted another.

""If you have to yell, you’re losing the argument,"" some other stated.

"Isn’t this the second time he’s done this?" one person commented.

Jon Stewart's monologue targeted Elon Musk’s DOGE involvement

Jon Stewart’s monologue didn’t just focus on government inefficiency; it also touched on the financial influence of Elon Musk and his cryptocurrency ventures, particularly Dogecoin (DOGE). The comedian criticized Musk’s influence over financial policies and budget decisions, calling out the formers economic decision-making.

"The companies we subsidize with billions of dollars are allowing us the privilege to negotiate the price of 10 of their drugs. And 10 is all of them, right? It would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket, and that the American people didn’t expect that we should negotiate for all their f—ing drugs, because we have already paid for them with our subsidies!"

While Stewart has not publicly commented on the severity of his injury, The Daily Show’s official social media accounts acknowledged the incident in an Instagram Story and also posted a video of the incident the following day.

After the episode aired, Jon Stewart himself acknowledged the incident on social media on February 25.

"We’re back! New Daily Show tonight! It’s a bloody good episode… emphasis on bloody… I’m an idiot…" he wrote on X.

Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily Show in February 2024 after a nine-year absence has already been making headlines. As of now, there are no further updates on his injury.

