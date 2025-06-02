History of Slim Thug's crush on Megan Thee Stallion explored as he posts heartbroken emojis after seeing rapper walking with Sauce Walka

Rapper Slim Thug recently reacted to a video of Megan Thee Stallion walking with Sauca Walka. As per LiveBitez's Instagram post dated May 1, 2025, Thug posted a series of heartbroken emojis on watching Megan with Walka, reportedly emoting on his long-standing confession of having a crush on the Mamushi rapper.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Slim Thug has often professed his liking for Megan. While the exact timeline of when he publicly started making flirtatious comments toward the female rapper isn't known, one of his comments on Megan made headlines in May 2020. At the time, Thug took to the comment section of one of Megan's Instagram posts and wrote:

"She need a Texas n***a that's taller than her that can handle all dat a** get u a OG like B."

Ad

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

The IG comment is the first known remark that Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, publicly left on Megan Thee Stallion's social media. Making his liking toward the female rapper more obvious, Thomas took to Megan's IG comment section again in September 2020, as per HipHopDX.

At the time, he commented on the rapper's video of opening a package from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie collection and wrote "Wear it for me", accompanied with a sweating emoji.

Ad

Additionally, he proposed his suggestion of being the leading man in Megan Thee Stallion's music video after she posted a clip of twerking to WAP alongside her friends. Slim Thug stated, "Let me be yo video ho" under the video of Megan and her friends.

Megan Thee Stallion sets the record straight on Slim Thug's assumptions

Slim Thug at the 2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival (Image via Getty)

While Slim Thug openly professed his liking for Megan Thee Stallion multiple times, he also put forth an assumption about Megan reciprocating similar feelings in April 2025.

Ad

Pointing out that the Savage rapper danced to two of his tracks at this year's Coachella, Thug asked his fans in a livestream if they saw the female rapper dancing to Still Tippin' and Thug From Around The Way. He then shared his assumption and said:

"If that ain’t a ‘Hey, I want you daddy’ call, I don’t know what is. So, I’m just waiting on my day. I’m just waiting for her to come to Houston to hit my line, ‘Hey, I’m in the town, pick me up.’ It’s only a matter of time at this point… I know she got a crush on me by this point. She just danced to two of my songs? I say I’m in there. I think I’m in there, what ya’ll think?”

Ad

Ad

While Slim Thug's fans thought he was reading too much into the situation, the rapper mentioned how he thinks he probably can't keep Megan because she has "a lot of energy." Regarding her energy, Thug said:

“I ain’t gone let her kill me, I can’t pop a viagra every day, goddam, but we can have a good time. I’ll catch you in the city.”

Ad

However, Megan Thee Stallion set the record straight on Slim Thug's assumption during her second Coachella set on April 20, 2025, and said:

“And no, Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you. I just like your music, babe.”

Despite Megan's comment refuting his speculation about her crushing on him, Slim Thug wasn't one to give up. Shortly after Megan Thee Stallion clarified her stance about him during her Coachella set, Thug rejoiced in the fact that Megan took his name and called him babe.

He also said that he was going to be patient about it and that he wasn't going anywhere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More