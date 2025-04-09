 Slim Thug says thieves broke into his luxury penthouse and stole his jewelry and cash 

Multiple sources reported that American rapper Slim Thug's apartment in Houston was burglarized on April 7, 2025. The rapper's video, posted by the X page, @ArtOfDialogue_, also showcased Thug talking about the robbery.

In the video, Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, expressed his shock at the fact that thieves accessed his penthouse, which is located at a height, to steal from his home.

Calling the thieves "petty," the rapper said they had a "good lick" at his spot. Thomas added that his jewelry and cash were stolen, and his insurance wouldn't cover all the damages. The rapper said he has footage of the thieves, adding that they also stole some flowers, laughing it off at the end of the video.

As per Chron's report dated April 8, 2025, the burglary occurred when the rapper was at the University of Houston Cougars vs the University of Florida Gators game in San Antonio. Police revealed that the rapper's apartment was broken into and that the Catalyst high-rise condominiums located on Texas Avenue received a burglary call around 11:20 p.m. on April 7, 2025.

The Houston Police Department mentioned that thieves broke into Thomas' penthouse between 3:30 and 11 p.m. and were scouring CCTV footage. The footage shows the thieves entering and exiting the building, including security spotting a door that was forced open. While no arrests have been made in the case of Slim Thug's penthouse burglary, the investigation is ongoing.

What was Slim Thug's take on the Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion case? Details explored

While Slim Thug is currently in the news owing to a burglary at his Houston residence, the rapper made headlines with his take on the case concerning Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

For the unversed, Lanez shot Stallion in the feet in July 2020 following an argument in Hollywood Hills. This resulted in Tory Lanez being subject to a 10-year sentence for assault with a firearm and other gun-related charges.

Some prominent names in the industry and fans of Lanez support the rapper, claiming he is innocent. However, Thomas clearly took a stance during an Instagram Live in January 2025. A fan asked Slim Thug if he thought Tory shot Megan, and Thomas responded:

"Yeah, I believe that ni**a Tory did that s*it. I done seen him around. He a little young ni**a. He got the short man complex. He a little hot head. I believe that s*it. I don't care what y'all say. Might be wrong, might be right. I don't know. I don't give a f*ck. I can say what the f*ck I want to say."

The Caddy Music rapper added that he didn't give a 'damn' about being right or wrong, stating that he could only give his opinion when a question is asked. He said that he didn't care if others agreed with his perspective, given he has reasons behind his opinions.

Entering the industry in the late 1990s, Slim Thug made his way to the top with mixtapes and albums. The rapper acquired popularity with features on songs like Mike Jones' Still Tripping and Beyoncé's Check On It.

