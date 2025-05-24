Did Jay-Z testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A video shared on YouTube Friday claimed Jay-Z was one of the latest celebs to testify at Diddy’s federal trial that was set in motion on May 5, 2025. Posted by WhatIsMyStarWorth, the report was captioned as:

Ad

"1 MINUTE AGO: Jay-Z Confronts Diddy in Court, "I'm Not Taking the Fall for You"..."

Before delving into Jay-Z's supposed testimony report, the narration called for viewers' discretion and added that the content of the video was for "educational and entertainment purposes only." It gained around 9.3K likes so far.

However, the report shared in WhatIsMyStarWorth's video was fake. Prosecutors in Combs' trial did not call Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z, to testify.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The video's initial part referred to Jay-Z as one of the defendants in an amended lawsuit filed against Sean Combs, aka Puffy. In December 2024, a woman accused the Roc Nation founder of raping her at an MTV VMAs afterparty in 2000, per NPR report. The woman claimed she was 13 at the time, and both Jay-Z and Puffy subjected her to the alleged assault.

Jay-Z denied the allegations. After some legal back-and-forth, the accuser dropped the lawsuit in February 2025, clearing both the rappers' names.

Ad

The 20-minute and 19-second-long YouTube video by WhatIsMyStarWorth claimed Jay-Z refused to take the fall for Puffy as he took the stand at the latter's s*x-trafficking trial. The narration claimed Jay-Z appeared in the courtroom "as a man defending himself against disturbing allegations".

Expand Tweet

Ad

A disclaimer attached to the video description claimed:

"This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No confirmed court evidence or official sources validate these claims."

Furthermore, a note stated the video contained "altered or synthetic content" made using "digitally generated" or "significantly edited" sounds and visuals.

Jay-Z did not testify at Diddy's ongoing trial

The narration in the YouTube video insinuated Cassie's presence in the courtroom when Jay-Z purportedly arrived to testify. However, Cassandra Ventura's testimony already ended last week, according to ABC News. She took the stand for four consecutive days from May 13 to May 16.

Ad

Per WhatIsMyStarWorth's video, Jay-Z seemingly said in court:

"Yes, I was invited to Diddy's events. Yes, I attended, but let me be clear, what I saw and what I was told were two very different realities."

Shawn Carter claimed to have seen the "setups, the NDAS, the confiscated phones, the back rooms with curtains", but denied entering any of those rooms or signing any papers. The video claimed Jay-Z said he felt something was not right about those rooms. The rapper allegedly continued:

Ad

"Those weren't parties anymore, they were systems designed experiences, the kind that aren't about fun, they're about power controlled."

Jay-Z reportedly spoke about his fallout with Diddy after he witnessed some questionable things at some of his parties. He also seemingly addressed how his association with Combs in last year's lawsuit affected his family, including Beyoncé, and their daughter Blue Ivy.

Regardless, Jay-Z's name has not been mentioned in Diddy's trial since it started. WhatIsMyStarWorth's YouTube channel further clarified in its bio:

Ad

"The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified"

Ad

Over the past few days, the channel has posted other similar courtroom testimony reports, all of which have been debunked for unfounded evidence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More