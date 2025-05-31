What is Baker Acted? Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez accused of sending her daughter to a mental institute claiming she was a risk to herself

Desiree Perez, the CEO of Jay-Z's Roc Nation, was recently sued by her daughter for allegedly sending her to a mental institution for no legitimate reasons by invoking the Baker Act. Demoree Hadley, Perez's daughter, told NBC6 investigators that she had been held at a mental institution for over two weeks after her mother alleged that she was a risk to herself.

According to an NBC Miami article published on May 29, 2025, Hadley shared various bodycam footage of her being escorted to a mental health facility by Broward Sheriff’s deputies. In the footage, Hadley is heard asking the deputies whether she was legally not allowed to go home, to which the deputy replied,

“No, you cannot. Because you’re being Baker Acted.”

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families website, the Baker Act, also known as the Florida Mental Health Act, "focuses on crisis services for individuals with mental illness, much like an emergency department is for individuals experiencing a medical emergency."

This includes involuntary assessment of patients who are suspected of having mental illnesses, including detaining them for 72 hours to examine and assess their mental health.

Individuals are eligible for treatment and assessment under the Baker Act if they are suspected of having a mental illness and have refused treatment due to the mental illness, or they "pose a serious threat to themselves or others" without treatment.

Desiree Perez's daughter claimed her family told a doctor that she tried to OD

During her recent interview with NBC6, Demoree Hadley, Desiree Perez's daughter, told the investigators that the Broward Sheriff’s deputies drove her to Memorial Regional Hospital, where a doctor signed paperwork that stated that she was a risk to herself. Hadley claimed that she had never met the doctor before, adding,

“What he told me was ‘we received a call from your family that you tried to OD the night before’.”

According to NBC Miami, the doctor was Daniel Bober, Memorial Regional Hospital's chief of psychiatry. In the videos that Hadley shared with NBC6 investigators, Bober claimed that he had received calls from her mother and aunt about her mental health.

The doctor also claimed that he was informed by "three different collateral sources of information" that Hadley had been "acting psychotic" and had threatened to overdose the day before she had been Baker Acted.

Bober also diagnosed Hadley with “unspecified psychosis” in the Baker Act form, issuing an order that she be taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. Hadley underwent drug testing on her admission, and the results reportedly came back negative.

Daniel Bober, who reportedly did not speak to NBC6 investigators as per his attorney's orders, issued a statement via his legal team saying Demoree Hadley:

“Was placed under the Baker Act due to the potential risk of imminent harm she posed to herself. After meeting with Ms. Hadley and speaking with her mental health provider and members of her family, the decision was made to initiate the Baker Act in order to ensure her safety.”

The statement continued:

“This action is consistent with Florida law, which aims to protect individuals experiencing a crisis. Failing to take appropriate action and provide necessary care for Ms. Hadley would have been a breach of Dr. Bober’s ethical and professional obligations.”

Desiree Perez had previously sued Demoree Hadley's husband

In her lawsuit, Demoree Hadley alleged that her Baker Act was orchestrated by her mother, Desiree Perez. She continued that Perez “used unlawful means” to have her “falsely detained under Florida’s Baker Act and Marchman Act.”

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families website, the Marchman Act "provides for voluntary admissions and involuntary assessment, stabilization, and treatment of adults and youth who are severely impaired due to substance abuse."

Furthermore, Hadley alleged a conspiracy, claiming Desiree Perez used her “money, power and influence to tear apart” Demoree and her husband, Javon Hadley, and “created an enterprise of individuals to effectuate her plot.”

The lawsuit also claimed Desiree Perez repeatedly harassed the couple and had tried to get Javon Hadley arrested for battery and domestic violence.

“To essentially try to separate me from my husband and to falsely accuse him of domestic violence,” the suit continued.

Hadley's lawsuit came one month after Desiree Perez reportedly sued her daughter's husband for domestic violence, which the couple denied. In her lawsuit, Perez claimed that she wanted her daughter to be Baker Acted because she was scared that Hadley "was at risk of suicide and abusing prescription drugs.”

A Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office prosecutor recently addressed the issue in a closeout memo, claiming that Demoree Hadley had been "wrongfully baker acted" last year. Desiree Perez has yet to publicly comment on her daughter's lawsuit against her at the time of this writing.

In other news, Desiree Perez had previously been pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2021 after she was convicted of being involved in a "conspiracy with intent to distribute narcotics" following her arrest in 1994. Perez has been the CEO of Roc Nation since 2019.

