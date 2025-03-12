"Music must be dropping soon"— Internet reacts as Lil Tay claims Bhad Bhabie harassed her after 7 years

Lil Tay took to her Instagram account on March 11 to allege that Bhad Bhabie had been harassing her online. This comes after the duo got into a heated fight back in 2018, when Tay and Whoa Vicky allegedly called Bhabie’s friend a racial slur. Netizens have since taken to social media to react to Tay and Bhabie reigniting their feud.

Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Tian, shared a series of Instagram posts that claimed that Bhad Bhabie had been allegedly harassing her for years now. Lil Tay said on the social networking site:

“This girl [Bhad Bhabie] has harassed me in private, in public but emphasis on in private because y’all have not seen this. Y’all have not seen the sh*t that she’s said and done so this was the tipping point for me.”

Lil Tay explained that the first time she ever interacted with Bhad Bhabie was when the latter messaged her from her ghostwriter’s Instagram account, @brittanybmusic, and asked her to “pull up” for a fight. Lil Tay also told followers that she was nine years old at that time, while Bhad Bhabie was a teenager then.

“At that point we had no bad blood… She did not stop there. In the DM, she kept on harassing me, she kept on bullying me. I was nine. She was a teenager. I was a kid,” Lil Tay said.

Tian proceeded to share videos of Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, “mocking” her, when Tian was nine years old. Tian further explained that Bregoli did “pull up” on her when she was nine years old, and had her bodyguards allegedly assault Tian.

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the duo’s feud, with one X user commenting online:

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @funded808)

Several others could not believe that the two were fighting, considering that Bregoli was already in a public feud with fellow influencer Alabama Barker.

“They been trolling each other for years for clout more or less,” an X user said.

“Get the popcorn, this is gonna be interesting to follow,” another netizen said.

“Lil Tay is an internet thug lol. She’s complaining for no reason,” an internet user said.

Other internet users labelled this as "clout chasing."

“Clout chasing demons ALL OF EM,” a netizen commented.

“I hope Bhad Bhabie makes a song about her too,” an internet user said.

Lil Tay accuses Bhad Bhabie of stalking her online

The feud between the duo reignited after Lil Tay took to X on March 3 to tweet: “Next year, I’m winning a #Grammy.” In response, Bregoli commented, “Girl stfu.”

In other Instagram posts that were uploaded to the social networking site yesterday, Tian alleged that her TikTok account was blocked by Bregoli as of March 10.

She also alleged that Bregoli unfollowed Aya Tanjali, because Tanjali was allegedly extending support to Tian online. Tian further alleged that Bregoli blocked Latto and unfollowed Tana Mongeau on Instagram.

“Let’s not act like I’m the one obsessed when you’re stalking my page and you’re stalking everybody that interacts with me,” Tian told Bregoli.

Tian also conspired that Bregoli “strategically” came after her in February, considering that her hate train against Barker was “going so strong,” that if she ignited a feud with Tian, her fans would certainly attack Tian online as well.

As mentioned prior, the duo began feuding online again after Tian spoke about wanting to get a Grammy next year. After Bregoli responded to her on X, Tian took to her Instagram account to call her a “clout-chasing, twig a*s b**ch.” Tian also called Bregoli a “dumba**.”

“You’re a dumb a*s with a bunch of botched surgeries when, instead, what you should have been trying to fix was your brain and your self-esteem,” Tian added.

Bhad Bhabie has not reacted to Lil Tay’s Instagram posts at the time of writing this article.

