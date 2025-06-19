Diddy trial: Melanie King discusses the issue that allegedly got Judge Arun Subramanian "the angriest we have seen him" during the case

In the ongoing trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, despite the court’s efforts to maintain the confidentiality of sealed documents, certain details continue to leak. On June 17, Judge Arun Subramanian reprimanded both the defense and prosecution over an article published in the tabloid press, revealing the details of sealed evidence that was only meant to be seen in the closed courtroom.

Pop culture commentator Melanie King has now commented on this in the latest episode of her podcast. In her June 18 video uploaded on her YouTube channel, Melanie reported the same and said,

"[Judge Arun Subramanian] is furious that someone leaked sealed information from a closed court session last Friday, and it hit the press..... This leak, I think, has made the judge the angriest we have seen him during this trial, and there have been a lot of shenanigans, but this was the final straw that broke him."

Melanie, in her video, said this was a potential "contempt of court."

"Diddy's legal team is squirming it. This wasn't just a slap on the wrist; it's a potential contempt of court issue that could lead to criminal charges. Day 25 of Sean Diddy Combs' trial was supposed to focus on wrapping up the prosecution's case, but this leak drama stole the show," the podcaster said.

Mealine King further dissected Judge's anger over leaked evidence in Diddy's trial

In her 25-minute-long episode, Melanie King delved deeper into the details of the day 25 proceedings of Diddy's trial when the judge lashed out at both sides. Melanie reported that last Friday, the court held a 40-minute session after clearing out the press and public. The session was supposed to discuss sealed evidence, and only the judge, court reporter, defense, and prosecution were allowed.

She reported that the court ordered that this sealed courtroom discussion must not be leaked. Nonetheless, the matter of the evidence somehow got leaked, and an article surfaced on the web with details of this secret proceeding. When this came to the knowledge of Judge Subramanian, he raised the matter.

"It was a sealed courtroom, a closed courtroom, and a sealed order that none of the parties could talk about. So, how did an article just come out last night?" Melanie quoted the judge.

She further reported that the judge stared at Diddy's defense and Marc Agnifilo, and prosecutor Maurene Comey, and asked them to explain the situation. Melaine stated that Comey appeared confident when the judge questioned her about whether the leak originated from her team.

"No, your honor, we haven't. Her team looked relaxed, almost smug, like they knew that they were in the clear," Melanie said.

The podcaster further raised eyebrows on Diddy's defense and reported that the rapper's lawyer stumbled while answering the judge. Melaine then quoted Judge Subramanian and said,

"'Well, obviously, someone is lying. Someone present at the court sealing violated the federal court order.' Subramanian made it clear this wasn't a small issue; this is a violation of a court sealing order, and it has civil and criminal consequences."

Melanie further reported that the article in question was pulled down. She further reported that there are "speculations" that it "might involve" the juror seven issue. However, she added that no one confirmed it.

Earlier, the identity of Diddy's former assistant was leaked, who testified under the pseudonym Mia. The judge made sure the post revealing her identity was taken down.

