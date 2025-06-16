"Peak circus" — Melanie King reacts to Diddy's son allegedly getting "kicked out of court" for wearing "Free Sean Combs" shirt

Podcaster Melanie King reacted to recent courtroom incidents in the ongoing trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs in a June 14, 2025, video on her YouTube channel. In the video, King played a clip that appeared to show Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, allegedly being "kicked out of court" for wearing a "Free Sean Combs" shirt.

"It’s just, this trial was already a circus. It has now reached peak circus level," King remarked.

As reported by NBC News on June 13, 2025, Sean Combs’ son Christian had violated courtroom rules. As per legal standards, individuals are not permitted to wear clothing with slogans inside courtrooms—particularly if seated within the jury’s eyeline—as it may be seen as an attempt to communicate a message to them.

On June 12, 2025—the same day that Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former girlfriend, referred to in court as “Jane,” concluded her testimony—Christian was reported by NBC News journalist Chloe Melas to have worn a shirt supporting his father. The shirt, which read "Free Sean Combs," violated courtroom dress code regulations.

Although the article did not explicitly confirm that Christian was removed from the courtroom due to the shirt, King shared footage showing him walking out. She explained that the video captured Christian exiting with Diddy’s mother.

"This is him having to leave the court because he has this shirt on. He’s leaving with Diddy’s mother, um, you know, his grandmother," King noted.

She added that she understood why Christian wore the shirt.

"It’s his son, so he’s going to, you know, fight for his father," she said.

However, the podcaster emphasized that personal connection does not place anyone above courtroom rules. She pointed out that no one is allowed to wear clothing that may communicate with the jury and added that Combs himself had already been reprimanded "several times" by the judge for behavior like "nodding to the jury."

District Judge Arun Subramanian dismisses a juror in the fifth week of Diddy’s ongoing trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs (Image via Getty)

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ federal s*x trafficking trial concluded its fifth week on Friday, June 13, 2025, with a major development involving one of the jurors. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian announced that juror #6 was expected to be dismissed from the case due to inconsistencies about his place of residence.

As per NBC, the juror—a 41-year-old Black male employed in communications at a correctional facility—initially told court officials he lived in a New York apartment during the workweek.

However, his account changed multiple times. At various points, he claimed to reside with his daughter in the Bronx, later said he lived with his aunt in the Bronx, and at another time, with his girlfriend in New Jersey.

"In the robing room, he said the daughter lived in New Jersey. Then he said, in The Bronx, with his aunt. In the voir dire he said he lived with his girlfriend—who lives in New Jersey. These are inconsistencies," Judge Subramanian said (as per Ladbible).

As reported by NBC on June 13, the judge initially expressed hesitation about dismissing the juror, suggesting there could be a plausible explanation for the contradictions. However, he later determined that the removal was necessary to maintain the trial’s integrity.

"The reason we have alternate jurors is if questions arise. Where there’s a question like this, removal of the juror is required. The juror will be dismissed, he should not return on Monday," he stated (as per Ladbible).

According to NBC News, the issue of the juror’s dismissal led to further debate in the courtroom.

Defense attorney Xavier Donaldson argued that the juror had answered questions about his residency truthfully to the best of his knowledge. Donaldson even recommended bringing the juror back to court, noting the juror had expressed a desire to remain on the panel.

However, prosecutors maintained that dismissing the juror was essential to protect the credibility of the proceedings.

As reported by the Daily Mail on June 13, 2025, Combs shook his head in response to the judge’s remarks about the juror's dismissal. The incident followed a dramatic day in court, which featured testimony from Diddy’s former assistant, Jonathan Perez, who detailed how he prepared for Diddy’s alleged "King Nights."

Currently, Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing serious charges, including five counts of s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial began on May 5, 2025, and is expected to last six to eight weeks. If convicted, he could face up to life imprisonment.

