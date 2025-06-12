“How could you go to another man’s freak-off?"—Diddy's ex-lover recalls rapper reprimanding her for having 'mutual friend' with 'entertainer' Antoine

In Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, the defense concluded the cross-examination of the rapper's ex-lover, who is testifying under the pseudonym Jane, on Thursday. During the cross-examination, the defense questioned Jane on several text message exchanges between her and Combs.

As per CNN, during the cross-examination, Jane testified that after a big fight with Combs over the rapper's alleged proximity with another woman in June 2024, they were getting ready for a "hotel night." When Diddy messaged the "entertainer," Antoine, from Jane's phone, he saw previous messages in the chat wherein Antoine was referenced as a "mutual friend."

She testified that Combs questioned her about this, to which Jane told Combs about a January 2024 trip to LA with another rapper, where she saw Antoine having sex with another woman in a hotel room and said that she gave that rapper another male "entertainer's" number. She testified that Combs got enraged over it and said,

“How could you go to another man’s ‘Freak off’?”

Jane said that after that, Combs gave her ecstasy in the bathroom. She further testified that she told Combs that she didn't want to have sex with Antoine. To which Combs allegedly said,

“Is this coercion?”

She further told the jury that she performed oral sex on Antoine that night, and Combs left afterward. Jane testified that, unlike on other occasions, she and Combs did not engage in their usual one-on-one sexual encounter after the "entertainers" left.

More about Jane's redirect examination in Diddy's trial

As per NBC, after the defense concluded the cross-examination, the prosecution started with a redirect examination on Thursday. Jane started by reiterating how much Diddy pushed her for these alleged drug- and sex-fueled "hotel nights" despite her reluctance.

According to the Washington Post, the assistant US attorney presented a text from June 2022, which Jane sent to Combs, seemingly expressing her unwillingness for a "hotel night."

“I know what you want, baby, but not really in the mood for that part. Don’t wanna make you mad,” Jane text read.

Jane further testified that Combs wanted her to have a sexual encounter with a male "entertainer," Paul. The jury was also shown a message that Diddy later sent to Paul and directed him to "persuade" Jane.

As per CNN, the prosecution also showed the jury the messages that Jane sent to Paul after a trip to Turks and Caicos in March 2023. Jane sent this message after she ended her second "hotel night" with Paul a little early, as she was with him for more than 24 hours.

“It had been 24 hours with no breaks for me and at first I was going with the flow for the second linkup, but I had warned him that I just felt overwhelmed to overperform for a moment I’ve never done before. I’m not a robot, just a mix of tired, hungry, sleepy, sore,” Jane texted to Paul.

However, Jane was questioned by the prosecution about why she shared cheerful messages with Combs after this trip if she was so upset with Diddy.

“I was just able to compartmentalize all the bad stuff. All the loving messages are just me focusing on all the good parts of us,” Jane testified.

As per NBC, Jane said in her testimony that she wishes to forget these "hotel nights." Jane reportedly cried during her testimony and said that she felt it was unfair when she saw other women in Diddy's life get more of his affection while she only felt pressured to perform for him.

During the redirect examination, Jane was asked why she testified in Diddy's trial, to which she replied that she had no choice as she was subpoenaed. After six days of testimony, Jane's testimony came to an end on Thursday, before the court was dismissed.

