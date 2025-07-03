What’s next for Diddy? Possible prison time and everything we know amid partial trial verdict 

Sean "Diddy" Combs had a partial victory after being acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering at the end of his high-profile criminal trial. On July 2, 2025, the 12-person jury announced its verdict, finding the rapper guilty of only two counts of "transportation to engage in prostitution" pertaining to former girlfriends Cassie Ventura and Jane.

Ad

The prostitution charges come with a maximum 10-year jail time for each count, meaning the rapper currently faces a 20-year sentence. However, it is unlikely he will be sentenced to 20 years.

According to ABC News, the prosecution is fighting for a 51 to 63-month sentence (four to five years), while the defence argues his sentence should not exceed 21 to 27 months (around two years).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Judge Arun Subramanian will decide on the sentence during the hearing scheduled at 10 am local time on October 3, 2025. However, he might push the sentencing to an earlier date due to the defense's request. Meanwhile, the judge denied Combs' request for bail, saying:

"It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger."

Diddy will continue to remain at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, where he has been detained following his arrest in September 2024. It is unclear whether the rapper and his legal team will appeal the partial verdict at the time of this article.

Ad

Diddy still faces close to 80 civil lawsuits

Despite his partial win in his criminal trial, Diddy still faces nearly 80 civil lawsuits accusing him of assault, abuse, rape and harassment. The rapper reportedly faced new lawsuits even during his trial in May and June.

According to USA Today, the most recent lawsuit came from a woman named Tyreke Conerly, who accused Combs of allegedly gang-raping her in 2017. In her complaint, filed in late June 2025, she alleged she was contacted by Combs' son, Justin Combs, through Snapchat for "risqué" pictures.

Ad

Justin then allegedly promised to get her a job at Revolt TV and flew her from New Orleans to LA, where she was allegedly "literally held prisoner for a weekend" and "repeatedly raped" by three masked men.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She named Combs as one of the alleged perpetrators. The woman is represented by Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is reportedly representing over 120 alleged Diddy victims. He is also heading close to half the civil lawsuits against the rapper.

In a statement following the verdict, Buzbee claimed Diddy "dodged a big bullet" due to his split verdict, adding that he was looking forward to "aggressively pursuing" the civil cases against the rapper.

Ad

“Our clients were not the focus of the prosecution’s case. And those issues are not present in our cases. Our cases instead focus on discrete wrongful conduct allegedly committed by Mr. Combs that would be considered state law crimes if proven. Now that this spectacle is over, we look forward to aggressively pursuing these civil cases to obtain justice for these alleged victims.”

Ad

One of the more well-known names who sued Diddy includes former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, who recently testified during the rapper's trial. In 2024, Richard sued Diddy for "assault, copyright infringement, and false imprisonment," including allegations of the rapper groping her on multiple occasions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a statement to ABC News following the verdict, Lisa Bloom, Richard's attorney, vowed to "aggressively fight" against Combs to obtain justice for her client.

"Today's split verdict is a disappointment, but the criminal charges are different than the civil claims we filed and have been fighting against Sean Combs. We will continue to aggressively fight our case until we obtain full and complete justice for Dawn."

Ad

Combs has repeatedly denied all allegations against him. Notably, the civil lawsuits will be pursued independently from his criminal trial.

In other news, Diddy reportedly got down on his knees and seemingly prayed after his split verdict on July 2, 2025. The rapper had been facing a possible life sentence if convicted of racketeering, and a mandatory minimum 15-year sentence if found guilty of sex trafficking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More