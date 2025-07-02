Diddy trial verdict: Rapper found guilty of 2 out of 5 charges, faces up to 10 years in prison

In the ongoing trial for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the rapper has been found guilty of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2, 2025. As per the latest updates from CNN, both the counts are associated with the ex-girlfriends of Sean “Diddy” Combs – Cassie Ventura and Jane. Notably, the charges will lead to a maximum sentencing of ten years.

Furthermore, Sean Combs has not been found guilty of the other three charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion. These particular accusations include a potential sentence of 15 years or life in prison.

On the latest day of the trial, the jury told Judge Arun Subramanian via a note that they had reached a verdict on all the charges. The charges were read by the judge’s deputy, and the foreperson revealed the verdict for every accusation.

Following the guilty verdict on two charges, the judge informed the jury members that they must maintain privacy in terms of their deliberations, as stated by CNN. He further told the jurors:

“That being said, the choice of whether to speak to others about the case and your personal views is up to you.”

Sean Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo is also seeking the release of his client. When the judge questioned Agnifilo if he is requesting that Diddy should be allowed to leave the court, Agnifilo agreed. He told the court that Sean would return to his Miami-based residence and follow the rules of the court.

Judge Arun Subramanian has yet to decide the release of Diddy

While Sean Combs was found not guilty of three charges, attorney Maurene Comey opposed his release by saying that the rapper might commit new crimes. Comey also claimed that Sean Combs committed other crimes despite being well aware that he was being investigated.

According to CNN, Comey reminded the court that Diddy is facing a potential sentence of 20 years as he has been found guilty of two counts. She further stated that the prosecution is seeking incarceration for the artist. However, the judge has not decided anything on Sean’s release and has requested a letter for the same from both sides.

Following the verdict, Sean Combs’ legal team hugged each other, as Combs expressed gratitude by looking at his family members and friends, who were also present at the court. Sean was also spotted going on his knees and bowing his head after the jury members reached the verdict.

As mentioned, the defense team is aiming to get Sean released from prison, and Marc Agnifilo seemingly assured the judge that Combs won’t violate any rules, given that he has been found guilty of two charges. Agnifilo further said:

“He treasures, I assure you, the opportunity that he has been given, and he will not run afoul of anything this court imposes on him.”

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial started on May 5, 2025, and multiple people who have known Combs over the years appeared to testify, including his ex-girlfriends, Jane and Cassie Ventura.

