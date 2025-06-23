Diddy trial: Jurors reportedly shut their eyes during disturbing s*x videos shown in court involving the rapper

With Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial reportedly nearing its end, according to CNN, today, on Monday, June 23, 2025, jurors were shown several s*xually explicit videos involving the music mogul.

Joseph Cerciello, a special agent for Homeland Security Investigations, retook the stand on Monday in front of Judge Arun Subramanian and the jury to testify about the evidence charts that have been compiled by the prosecution.

As per the news outlet, Cerciello, during his testimony today, confirmed that the explicit videos showed “Jane,” an ex-girlfriend and accuser of the rapper, with other men. Notably, the videos were reported to be several hours long, with Diddy also making appearances.

CNN reported that while the jurors were watching the videos, there was silence in the courtroom. Reportedly, the jurors tried to focus on the videos, but there were moments when two of them reportedly shut their eyes. This happened after the jury members had watched at least 40 minutes of these s*x videos.

The jury viewed no less than 13 clips of Diddy’s alleged “hotel nights”

As per CNN, during today’s trial, the jury members watched no less than 13 clips of the explicit content, which were allegedly filmed during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ drug-fueled “hotel nights.” They were reported to be recorded in November and December of 2021, as well as February, August, and October of 2022.

The outlet reported that Joseph Cerciello’s testimony today started with a reference to a summary chart, which had alleged “hotel nights” videos showcasing Jane, Diddy, and other men. Jane reportedly dated the rapper from 2021 to 2024 and testified in the ongoing trial under a pseudonym to protect her identity.

According to the outlet, Cerciello claimed that the chart cited other explicit videos, which the panel did not view. He also confirmed that about 50 explicit videos were recorded between December 17 to December 21, 2021.

While the jury viewed these alleged “hotel nights” video clips and listened through their headphones, the public and press in the courtroom were not allowed to see them as they are sealed.

Notably, the prosecution called the special agent for Homeland Security Investigations to testify last week on Friday. He was reportedly not involved in the federal criminal trial against Diddy. He retook the stand today for his second day of testimony.

As per CNN, on Friday, Cerciello reviewed the evidence charts and confirmed that the information in them reportedly matched the underlying exhibits, which included several pages worth of text messages, phone, as well as financial records. Reportedly, the chart had 44 entries that spanned from May 2021 to August 2024.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in September 2024 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. However, if convicted on all counts, the rapper could spend his life behind bars.

Meanwhile, the prosecution expects the testimony of Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Joseph Cerciello to continue into tomorrow. However, as per CNN, the defense is expected to rest its case by the end of Tuesday after submitting a few exhibits into evidence. The attorneys are reportedly intended to meet for a charge conference on Wednesday. The closing arguments are expected to take place on Thursday.

