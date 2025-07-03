When is Diddy's sentencing happening? Judge Subramanian claims to move the date up at defense's request

Sean "Diddy" Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering accusations, and was convicted of prostitution-related crimes. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

As of now, Judge Arun Subramanian has decided the date of sentencing to be October 3, 2025, at 10 am ET. However, the judge had agreed to consider moving the date up at the defense's request.

According to CNN, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo stated that they would be up for expediting the sentencing date as much as possible.

He reportedly also revealed that they were ready to waive a pre-sentencing investigation if the judge agreed. The prosecution, however, argued against it. According to reports by CNN, the court did not have enough information to skip pre-sentencing investigation.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey, however, confirmed that the government was ready to facilitate the procedure for the defense as much as possible. Meanwhile, judge Subramanian had rejected Diddy's bail yet again until the sentencing hearing.

Combs is currently facing up to 20 years behind bars after being convicted on the two counts. Several serious charges against him were dismissed, removing the possibility of his going to jail for life. According to NBC News, defense lawyer Anna Estevao said:

"This is a huge win. He was acquitted of sex trafficking, acquitted of RICO conspiracy, he will be able to sleep well at night knowing that."

Agnifilo also celebrated the partial victory and said:

"It's a great victory for Sean Combs. It's a great victory for the jury system."

Meanwhile, Teny Geragos explained that the rapper had not sexually assaulted anybody, and the media had spread a false narrative about him for more than two years.

Currently, a huge number of civil lawsuits had been piled up against Combs by accusers who reportedly did not testify against him in the court for this particular case.

Prosecution agreed with the judge's decision of keeping Diddy detained until the sentencing hearing

As aforementioned, Judge Arun Subramanian had rejected the bail plea and ruled that Diddy would be behind bars all the time prior to the sentencing hearing. The prosecution too was on the same boat with the federal judge's decision.

According to CNN, prosecution Maurene Comey cited that Combs was a violent person, and thus, must be detained.

Comey additionally stated:

"He's an extremely violent man with an extraordinarily dangerous temper who has shown no remorse and no regret for his multiple victims."

According to Comey, the factors that stood out in Combs' case were "his wealth, his violence, and his brazenness." Meanwhile, Defense attorney Agnifilo appealed to the court one more time on July 2 and addressed the statements by Comey. Agnifilo said:

"Listening to Ms. Comey makes me appreciate that we have juries."

Shortly before that, the defense attorney even told the judge that Diddy would like to talk to him. This was Agnifilo's last attempt seeking bail, which was eventually denied by the federal judge. A remote hearing would happen on Tuesday, July 8, at 2 pm ET, to address the sentencing hearing.

According to CNN, the rapper's mouth dropped when the judge denied bail. Prior to the judge's decision to keep Diddy in jail, even before the sentencing hearing, a letter was sent from Cassie Ventura's attorney.

The letter addressed to Judge Subramanian stated that Ventura believed that Diddy could pose a threat to victims who gave testimonies, including herself. Defense trial attorney Stacy Schneider told CNN that she believed that the letter had an impact on the judge.

According to Schneider, the judge possibly felt the need to protect the community from Diddy.

Schneider said:

"The judge pointed out that defense attorneys during the trial admitted that their client was violent and had issues and problems and flaws, and that these were terrible situations. But again, the defense was saying it was domestic violence."

Celebrities react to the verdict

Several celebrities took to social media to either celebrate the partial win or extend support to Cassie Ventura. Singer Kesha showed support to Ventura after the verdict came, through a tweet on July 2.

Diddy's former protégée, Aubrey O'Day, also shared her take on the verdict. According to Aubrey, the courtroom ultimately did not deliver justice. She put up an Instagram story after the verdict came out and called out Diddy's behavior all these years and how the system apparently "legitimised" it.

The prosecution, too, stated that this was not the outcome that they were hoping for. Meanwhile, supporters of the rapper doused each other in baby oil, celebrating the partial victory.

Diddy was arrested last year and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He had been in prison since then and had his bail rejected multiple times.

