Who is James Vituscka? Zack Peter claims that the reporter subpoenaed in the Blake-Baldoni legal drama is “no longer with Daily Mail”

As Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama around It Ends With Us is reportedly seeing unprecedented developments, James Vituscka – a Daily Mail reporter – admitted that he was wrongfully characterizing the actress’s s*xual harassment claims as 's*xual assault' on the set of the film, as reported by People on June 6, 2025.

According to IMDb, James Vituscka is an accomplished Senior US Showbiz Reporter at the Daily Mail. He has also previously worked in digital, print, and broadcast organizations like Entertainment Tonight, Us Weekly, TMZ, Radar Online, Life & Style, Star, and InTouch Magazines.

Last month, as per the article published in People, James Vituscka clarified that Blake Lively’s publicist Leslie Sloane never claimed that the actor and director of It Ends With Us had "sexually assaulted" the actress. This came after the journalist's text message was used in the $400 million countersuit filed by Justin Baldoni.

Meanwhile, on Monday, June 30, American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter took to his YouTube channel and claimed that he had an exclusive tip concerning the Daily Mail reporter.

“As of this morning, I'm hearing [James] Vituscka is no longer with the Daily Mail. So, rumors that he's withdrawing his complaint, then he changes legal counsel… Uncertain if he was fired or if he quit. That could possibly be why he changed his legal counsel,” Peter said.

Zack Peter details James Vituscka’s subpoena in the Blake-Baldoni legal drama

On Monday, June 30, Zack Peter discussed how James Vituscka, a Daily Mail reporter, was subpoenaed in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal drama around It Ends With Us.

In his YouTube video, the media personality said that the reporter apparently went back and forth between Blake Lively's team and Justin Baldoni’s team. Peter further noted that the text messages submitted in court by Baldoni’s team were the reason why the reporter was called in.

“My impression is [James] was trying to get the scoop of what went down during production with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Wasn't really able to get the scoop. So, he started playing both sides, and ultimately now, he's gotten caught up in all this. I think he stirred up a lot of drama.” Peter said.

Expand Tweet

Zack Peter also discussed how James Vituscka’s text messages got drawn into the legal filings. The media personality noted that the reporter then filed an affidavit under penalty of perjury, claiming that he had never heard about the assault or harassment claims against Baldoni from Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane.

Peter further added:

“I've kind of been torn on whether or not his affidavit where he kind of denies everything and says that he misspoke and he mistakenly used the word assault when he didn't really mean to and he didn't really have these conversations with Leslie... Vituscka is apparently supposed to be withdrawing this complaint... saying that he filed it under duress.”

Notably, according to Page Six on June 9, 2025, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane.

On the same day, the judge also dismissed the actor-director’s $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times. Meanwhile, Blake Lively initially filed her complaint against Justin Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, in December 2024, accusing him of s*xual harassment.

