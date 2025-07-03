Perez Hilton calls Diddy “a monster” after his bail is denied by Judge Subramanian due to rapper’s “propensity of violence”

Sean "Diddy" Combs was acquitted on the most serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking on July 2, 2025. However, the rapper was declared guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution by the jury. Now, he faces imprisonment of up to 20 years. While the sentence is pending, Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy's bail plea.

Podcaster Perez Hilton has now commented on the judge's rejection of bail while reacting to Aubrey O'Day and 50 Cent's remarks on the judgment. In a July 2 YouTube video, Hilton expressed his views and said:

"How should the judge sentence Diddy? Like I said, a maximum of 10 years for each of the two offenses he was found guilty of. He has no prior guilty anything. No criminal record. He's been arrested in the past, but he just evaded the law for the longest time. This guy, gross. What a monster."

Hilton also reported on the judge's remarks, which he made while rejecting Diddy's bail.

"Let me finish with what the judge said. There was illegal conduct and violence after the searches on his homes when he was under investigation. Quote, 'This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence,'"Hilton said.

Hilton further reported that the judge had noted that the prosecution pointed to a relevant section of the Bail Reform Act, according to which the defendant must remain in custody until sentencing, barring some exceptions. Diddy is not qualified for these expectations.

"The judge decided, according to the Bail Reform Act, a defendant who's been convicted must prove they do not pose a flight risk or danger to the community to be released in the interim time," Hilton reported.

Hilton said that the prosecutor presented letters from two witnesses expressing concerns about the potential "danger" they may face if the rapper is released.

From Cassie Ventura's lawyer to 50 Cent, reactions to Diddy's trial verdict

After a long trial, the jury reached a verdict on July 2, 2025, and there were reactions from many expected people. Cassie Ventura's lawyer released a statement following the verdict. In the statement, Doug Wigdor noted the following:

“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution."

Dawn Richard, who previously filed a lawsuit against Diddy in September 2024 on charges of terrorizing and sexual assault, also reacted to the verdict. The singer, who also testified in the rapper's trial, shared her views via her attorney with Us Weekly on July 2.

“Today’s split verdict is a disappointment, but the criminal charges are different than the civil claims we filed and have been fighting against Sean Combs. We will continue to aggressively fight our case until we obtain full and complete justice for Dawn,” Lisa Bloom told the outlet.

Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day, who earlier showed her support for Ventura, reacted to the verdict on her Instagram story, in which she said:

"Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on Rico, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty. This makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I'm gonna vomit."

Rapper 50 Cent, the long-time critic of Sean Combs, also shared a post on Instagram. He shared his smiling picture and captioned it:

"Diddy beat the Feds that boy a bad man!", he like the Gay John Gotti."

While Diddy got acquitted in the most serious accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering, he still faces two counts that carry a maximum imprisonment of 10 years each. Judge Subramanian announced a remote hearing for July 8 to discuss the scheduling of the sentencing.

