Who delivered defense's closing argument in the Diddy trial? Perez Hilton says lawyer scored "some runs" despite "big misses"

As the seventh week of Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial nears its end, the rapper's defense attorney gave closing arguments on June 27.

Ad

Diddy's defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, delivered the defense's closing argument Friday morning. He countered the prosecution's allegations against Combs, who is accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, as reported by Variety.

Reflecting on the defense's closing argument, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel on June 28. Acknowledging some parts of the argument, Hilton stated:

"Most of the things he said, I think, were big misses. However, he did score some runs, and I can acknowledge those."

Ad

Trending

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Ad

Reflecting on the defense's closing argument, where they scored "some runs," Hilton pointed out a strong moment when Marc addressed Jane. For the unversed, Jane is Combs' ex-girlfriend and also one of the government's key witnesses.

Marc argued that Jane may now be "regretting that she made a choice" to join Combs' and other men in the infamous freak-off, and added:

"You can’t look at things like criminal conduct looking backward."

Ad

Hilton noted that Marc pointed to a part of Jane's testimony where the anonymous witness conceded that she had second thoughts about participating in the infamous freak-offs, which she was initially open to.

Marc argued that the Combs believed Jane had agreed to participate in the events at the time, and that he had no reason to assume she felt pressured to participate.

"The lawyer said, quote 'Regret is not the same as intent at the time,'" Hilton added.

Ad

Perez Hilton claims Diddy's defense attempted to "paint" Jane as "gold digger"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elsewhere in the video, Perez Hilton further reviewed the defense's closing statement, which lasted for over 4 hours, stating:

"They also tried to paint Jane out to be a gold digger, again, probably accurate."

Perez claimed that the defense attorney argued that Jane, whom Diddy dated from 2021 to 2024, was focused on material benefits. This includes luxury vacations and social media posts during their relationship.

"She's a little bit more focused on what I am getting out of it than the world can see," Marc said.

Ad

Hilton further claimed that the defense also accused Jane of lying and cast doubt on her testimony regarding the events of June 2024. For the unversed, Jane alleged that Diddy physically abused her, leaving her with bruises, and made her get intimate with a male escort.

"Marc admitted there was physical contact but suggested that Jane might have been trying to create a narrative because she knew at the time that Diddy was the target of a federal investigation. Three months later, he was arrested, and that's led us to this moment," Hilton stated.

Ad

The defense also claimed Combs is a "self-made, successful, Black entrepreneur," which is something "very hard" to be. He added that the rapper's employees never liked him, but they "loved" him, and "didn’t want" to leave him, as reported by Variety.

"Sean Combs has become something that is very, very hard to be. He is a self-made, successful, Black entrepreneur," Agnifilo claimed.

Marc acknowledged that they "own" the domestic violence, stating that Diddy leads a "swinger's lifestyle" and struggles with drug use. However, they denied the sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy allegations against the rapper, stating:

Ad

"He is not a racketeer. He is none of these things. He is innocent. Return him to his family who have been waiting for him."

Also read: Diddy trial: Defense says Cassie lied about r*pe after husband allegedly discovered her relationship with rapper

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial began on May 5, 2025. After a lengthy and intense seven weeks of testimony and closing statements from both sides, jury deliberations are set to start next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More