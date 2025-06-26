Diddy trial twist: Perez Hilton predicts “split verdict” as judge drops kidnapping and arson charges ahead of jury decision

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial is nearing its end after the prosecution and the defense rested their respective cases on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. With this, many significant developments have occurred, including Judge Arun Subramanian dropping kidnapping and arson charges against the rapper before the case goes to the jury.

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted to this major development and predicted a “split verdict” for the music mogul through a video uploaded on his official X account on June 26, 2025.

In his video, Hilton noted that the prosecution reportedly wrote a letter to Judge Subramanian to inform him that the federal government was going to be removing three aspects of their case and no longer pursuing them under their racketeering conspiracy charge. These charges include attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking.

Trending

“I think [Diddy] will be found guilty of some charges and not guilty of other charges. So it will be a split verdict. That is what I think,” Perez Hilton said.

Expand Tweet

Notably, the prosecution is accusing Diddy of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. His racketeering conspiracy charge is reportedly count one in the indictment, and after the streamlining of the charges, the government is still alleging that the rapper was involved in witness tampering, bribery, and drug-related offenses.

Perez Hilton claims prosecution is “not backing down” from their argument against Diddy

In his video, Perez Hilton claimed that the prosecution was “not backing down” from their argument against the 55-year-old rapper.

“Prosecutors are not backing down from their argument that just because women give consent to acts, that does not mean they can’t later change their minds. And, just because an individual receives compensation does not preclude a finding of forced labor, which relates to trafficking,” he said, reading out what the prosecution reportedly said.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal criminal trial has arguably become a very high-profile celebrity trial in the music world. Over nearly eight weeks, Judge Arun Subramanian and the jury have heard the testimonies of several witnesses, including the rapper’s ex-girlfriends, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and “Jane”, the latter of whom testified under a pseudonym to protect her identity.

The prosecution has called a total of 34 witnesses to the stand while the defense has chosen to call none. Notably, Diddy himself did not testify in the trial.

Expand Tweet

In his video, Hilton also noted that prosecutors wrote to the judge that the government no longer planned to proceed on these “theories of liability,” so instructions were “no longer necessary.” The letter also reportedly read that the government understood the court’s desire for “streamlined instructions,” so it was now suggesting ways to “streamline those instructions.”

While the closing arguments in the federal criminal trial against Diddy have started from today, Thursday, June 26, 2025, the jury also got to see a wide range of evidence, including text messages, financial records, and videos of s*xually explicit “freak offs” or “hotel nights,” as per CNN.

Diddy is facing sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. Today, the prosecution concluded its closing arguments with U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik delivering arguments on behalf of the government, as reported by CNN.

Tomorrow, on Friday, June 27, 2025, the defense’s closing argument will be delivered by Marc Agnifilo. Meanwhile, the jury is expected to begin deliberating on Monday, June 30, 2025. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted, he can face up to life in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More