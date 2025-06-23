"Shady doctors" — Perez Hilton reacts to Diddy's ex-assistant claiming rapper filed prescriptions under a fake name to get drugs

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on the latest developments in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing federal trial in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on June 21, 2025.

Referring to the testimony given by Diddy's former assistant, Brendan Paul, Hilton reacted to the claim that the rapper allegedly used a fake name to obtain prescription drugs.

"Paul testified that Diddy would often file prescriptions under a fake name, Frank Black, which he also used to check into hotels. Shady doctors. Shady doctors making scripts out to people who don't exist," Hilton said.

26-year-old Brendan Paul, described in reports as Combs' alleged "drug mule," took the witness stand on Friday, June 20, testifying under immunity in the high-profile trial.

According to The Guardian, Paul spoke about his employment for a year and a half under the music mogul, during which he claimed he was responsible for procuring ketamine and ecstasy for Combs' personal use. He also discussed his 2024 arrest and the intense working conditions he endured.

In his video, Hilton broke down Paul's testimony, highlighting the assistant's detailed account of his daily responsibilities. He also reported that Paul claimed to work extreme hours, averaging 80 to 100 hours a week, for Combs. The podcaster further noted that Paul admitted to using Adderall and occasionally cocaine to stay awake and "put in those long hours."

"Working for Diddy was so intense that Paul testified he once went three days without sleep. He had a lot of that. I'm sure," Hilton added.

What else did Perez Hilton report about Brendan Paul's testimony in Diddy's ongoing trial?

Sean "Diddy" Combs (Image via Getty)

In his podcast video, Perez Hilton delved deeper into the bombshell testimony delivered by Diddy's former assistant, Brendan Paul, in the ongoing legal proceedings involving the music mogul.

Citing the latest revelations in the case, Hilton reported that Paul testified he had been routinely tasked with procuring a wide array of drugs for the Bad Boy Records founder. These included marijuana, ecstasy, ketamine ("K"), and "the pink coca" (Tusi), among others.

Hilton also highlighted Paul's claims about spending thousands of dollars on substances at a time and occasionally testing them himself as a demonstration of "loyalty." He further revealed Diddy's marijuana preferences, adding that "King Louie" and "Sunset Sherbet" were the rap mogul's preferred strains and Paul would obtain them from individuals like Guido, OneStop, and Baby Girl.

"Asked about procuring drugs for Diddy, he said he did it more than five times, but less than 10," Hiton added.

The podcaster further reported that Paul had personally witnessed the rap mogul's use of substances such as cocaine, ketamine, marijuana, and ecstasy, but "not all that often."

Referring to an incident that took place during Coachella, Hilton also detailed that, reportedly, one time Combs had "Tusi" on him and made Paul try the drug to determine "if it was good." Paul further claimed that although he had never used the drug before, he complied because he "wanted to prove" his "loyalty" to the rapper.

"Paul said the expectation was to make sure Diddy was always happy… even when he wasn't working, he was always on call," Hilton remarked.

Another notable detail Hilton discussed in his video was Paul's account of the rapper's alleged "freak-offs" being internally referred to as "Wild King Nights" during his term of employment. Paul also alleged that he had been responsible for acquiring any tools or substances Combs might require. His job was to "purchase the necessary tools or drugs" and to find a way to get whatever was asked for.

Describing the elaborate preparation involved, Hilton cited Paul's testimony about the logistical setup for these events.

"We created a running list. We had a lot of lists. Setup would include bringing lights, Astroglide lube, baby oil, liquor, champagne, and toiletries. You would go before they got there, call room service, have them bring up extra sheets and towels, water," Hilton quoted.

The social media commentator further noted that, as per Paul's testimony, a broad network of individuals was involved in supporting these "Wild King Nights." These people reportedly included assistants, property managers, security personnel, travel managers, and chiefs of staff.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial began on May 5, 2025, on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

