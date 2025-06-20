From 100-hour work weeks to 3-day shifts without sleep: Diddy's ex-assistant Brendan Paul describes his "tumultuous job" under rapper

On Friday, June 20, 2025, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' former assistant, Brendan Paul, took the witness stand in federal court in Manhattan to testify against the 55-year-old rapper in his ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial. According to CNN, the former assistant alleged that working for Diddy was tumultuous.

Brendan Paul, as per the news outlet, testified in court today that he first heard about going in to work for Diddy as a personal assistant from Elie Maroun. Notably, Maroun was also one of Combs’ former assistants who had warned Paul that working for the rapper would be “a really tumultuous job” that would require all of his attention.

“He told me to get in, to get out, if you have a girlfriend break up with her, and you’re never going to see your family,” Brendan Paul said.

Diddy’s former assistant during his testimony today also claimed that he worked up to 100 hours a week for the rapper. Paul testified that his working hours would typically be 80 to a 100 hours a week. Although he confirmed working in a week for four to six days, he alleged that he was always on call.

In front of Judge Arun Subramanian and the jury, Brendan Paul recalled the longest time period he worked for Diddy without sleep was about three days. He alleged that this happened in New York when the rapper was releasing his latest album. Paul said that he took small naps in between and added:

“I was young, so I was able to handle it.”

Meanwhile, according to CNN, Paul also detailed taking prescription Adderall and drugs like cocaine and marijuana during his employment. He alleged that he used cocaine on “rare” occasions to help him stay awake and alert.

Brendan Paul details his employment under Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Brendan Paul took to the witness stand today, with prosecutor Christy Slavik questioning him. During his testimony, as per CNN, he recalled being interviewed for the position of personal assistant of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the fall of 2022 at the rapper’s Los Angeles home. He reminisced that before entering Diddy’s home, he had to give his ID to security and sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Brendan Paul arrives at the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan on June 18, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Paul said in the federal court today that he met with Kristina Khorram and Frankie Santella, Diddy’s former chief of staff and music manager, respectively, for about twenty minutes for his interview. He confirmed beginning work for the rapper a few days after his interview.

Paul testified that he was not working at the rapper’s LA home and mainly received instructions from other assistants in the first few weeks on his job. He spoke of dividing assistant duties with Diddy’s other personal assistants.

Paul said he mainly handled Sean Combs’ travel logistics, packing, fitness workouts, meal plans, and music-related things. He also testified that he would pack marijuana joints in the garage of Combs’ residence.

Brendan confirmed his starting salary was $75,000 a year, which later increased to $100,000. He testified to getting paid by Combs Enterprises. Meanwhile, Sean Combs’ former assistant, as per CNN, received a signed immunity order to testify in court from Judge Arun Subramanian.

Paul also testified to his frequent travel for work. He claimed that he rode Diddy’s private jet three or four times alongside the rapper but usually traveled separately to arrive early to set up the rapper’s room.

“So when you walked in, everything was seamless, and he had everything he needed,” Paul testified.

According to People, Brendan Paul was charged with felony cocaine possession in April 2024. However, his charges were dropped in December 2024. Paul was alleged to be the drug mule for Diddy and was arrested in March of last year for possession of cocaine and marijuana.

As per a December 17, 2024, article, Paul's attorney, Brian Bieber, told People that “Mr. Paul's case was formally dismissed today - in its entirety.”

