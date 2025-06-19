"That alone would cook Diddy" — Melanie King says testimony from Diddy's alleged "drug mule" could send him to "prison for life"

Podcaster Melanie King recently commented on the potential effect of the forthcoming testimony of Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant, Brendan Paul, in the rapper's federal racketeering and s*x trafficking trial. Paul is expected to take the court stand on June 20, 2025.

Paul, who invoked his Fifth Amendment rights, will testify under immunity. Earlier, the ex-assistant was arrested when federal agents raided Combs's home. He was charged with possessing cocaine and marijuana candy.

However, charges were dropped in December 2024, after Paul completed the pretrial diversion program. Combs' former assistant was also named in a lawsuit filed against Diddy for allegedly carrying drugs for the rapper.

Melanie King, in a video uploaded on YouTube on June 18, 2025, said:

"[Brendan Paul] is the alleged drug mule. This is what he was called early on and this is what he's going to testify to, I guess, carrying drugs for Diddy not only in the states, okay, across state lines or just in general but internationally, which is a whole another can of worms that could land you in prison for life for international drug smuggling. Like that alone would cook Diddy."

In her longer-than-25-minute episode, Melanie King reported on Paul's previous arrest.

"[Paul] was arrested, if you remember the raids on Diddy's homes in LA and Miami... Feds ended up going to the Miami airport, and they arrested people. They got people... They arrested Brendan Paul, who was getting onto Diddy's plane to leave the country. And when they found him, he had drugs on him," she added.

Melanie King addressed other ongoing developments in the Diddy trial

The pop culture commentator also touched on other court happenings that took place this week. She also reported in detail about Judge Arun Subramanian's anger over the leaked evidence from sealed court proceedings. While reporting the judge's warning to the prosecution and defense, Melanie said:

"This leak, I think, has the judge the angriest we have seen him during this trial, and there has been a lot of shenanigans, but this was the final straw that broke him."

Further in the video, the podcast host talked about Combs's white parties and raised eyebrows on why the alleged "male escorts" are not being called as witnesses in the trial.

"In July of 2014, Jules [a named male escort in testimonies] flew from LA to NYC, staying at the Hilton Garden Inn in Riverhead, near, I think, near the Hamptons, and hinting that possibly that at Diddy's summer party, which, guys, we have not been able to tie freak-offs to his white parties, but this was during one of his white parties," Melanie said.

She also stated that she wished that the alleged connection of escorts at Sean Combs' white parties filled with celebrities must be explored further. Melanie added that these "escorts" can provide "way more" details about more celebrities' involvement. However, according to the YouTuber, these escorts might not want to come up in front, as they can still be in the "business."

Paul was expected to take a stand on Wednesday, June 19, 2025; however, the trial proceedings couldn't take place as one of the jurors fell ill. Paul will take the stand once the redirect examination of Special Agent DeLeassa Penland is over.

