"Diddy is the fall guy for everything" — Melanie King claims escorts are protecting a "slew of other celebrities" who were part of the freak-offs

Melanie King recently referred to everything that happened on the 25th day of Diddy’s trial. She posted a video through her self-titled YouTube channel on June 18, 2025, where she alleged that the escorts were attempting to save some popular celebrities who participated in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ freak-off parties.
The YouTube personality started by referring to Sean Combs’ alleged s*x worker Jules, saying that he went to New York City and was staying at the Hilton Garden. Melanie addressed the same by saying:
“I think it’s near the Hamptons and hinting that, possibly that, at Diddy’s summer party, which guys, we have not been able to tie freak-offs to his white parties, but this was during one of his white parties. He’s staying at a hotel in the Hamptons. Why else would he stay there? He’s flown there by Diddy.”
Melanie mentioned that the above-mentioned situation is hinting that there is evidence of a freak-off party at the white parties. King claimed that multiple celebrities allegedly attended the party, and the escorts were possibly aware of the personalities who were a part of the freak-off.
“Diddy is the fall guy for everything when we know a slew of other celebrities, in my opinion had to be involved in all of this freak-off, the drugs, and a lot has been alleged about underage people about minors, about children being involved as well,” King added.
Melanie stated that she was expecting the details related to the freak-off to be explored in the upcoming days. She also claimed that the escorts knew the celebrities who participated in the freak-off and referred to the possible reason the escorts were maintaining silence on the same.
Melanie King mentioned that the escorts were possibly involved in some business with the celebrities until today. She further claimed that the prosecution might have allegedly told the escorts not to bring the names of any celebrities while speaking at the court.
Names of multiple celebrities have emerged in Diddy’s ongoing trial
Sean Combs’ trial started on May 5, 2025, and various people have testified in the case until now. The witnesses also include the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who opened up on her relationship with Sean Combs and the artist’s alleged behavior on various occasions over the years.
According to Page Six, several celebrities' names were mentioned during the trial. The list includes popular faces such as Mike Myers, Georgina Chapman, Michael B. Jordan, Kim Porter, Drake, Kid Cudi, Britney Spears, Eddie Murphy, and many others.
As per a report by The Independent dated 29 May 2025, a few celebrities began seeking the help of lawyers so that they could save themselves from testifying at the trial. While speaking to Fox News Digital on May 29, TMZ founder Harvey Levin also claimed the same, describing Kid Cudi and Cassie as the “star witnesses.” Levin continued by saying:
“I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes there, but they’ve got four weeks left of testimony before they hand it over to the defense. We will see. But what they clearly are doing is cobbling together what they claim is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that he has committed these various crimes.”
Diddy is facing accusations of racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. According to NBC News, Brendan Paul, an ex-assistant of Sean Combs, is reportedly appearing next to testify at the trial.