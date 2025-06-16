Melanie King reacts to alleged s*x tape of Jane Doe found in Diddy's shared iPad as mentioned in rapper's ex-assistant's testimony

The federal s*x trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs took a new turn last week when former assistant Jonathan Perez took the stand to testify about an alleged s*x tape involving one of the rapper’s ex-girlfriends, referred to in court as Jane Doe. Social media personality Melanie King uploaded a video on her YouTube channel on June 15, 2025, reacting to the latest updates of the trial.

According to Us Weekly, Perez, who worked for Combs from 2021 to 2024, told the court during his June 13, 2025, testimony that he came across a video on a company iPad purportedly displaying Jane having s*x with another man as Diddy looked on. The video allegedly was filmed during one of the music mogul’s notorious “freak-offs,” which has been a centerpiece of the trial.

Recounting the conversation with Sean Combs, Perez told the court:

“Hey, I found something on the iPad that the staff uses. I can lock it up for you. I can, you can delete it. I just wanted you to make the decision.”

As per King, Perez testified that when he discovered the video, he first reported it to Combs, who seemed as though he had no knowledge of the event. He then reported it to Combs' former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, known as “KK, who scolded him for not coming to her first.

Melanie King said in her video:

"Perez viewed it in an office, then informed Diddy, who appeared surprised. He then reported it to KK, who was upset that he didn't come to her first, instructing, 'Bring things like that to me, not Diddy.'"

More about Jane Doe's testimony in the Diddy trial

Jane Doe, whose identity remains protected, was a key witness in the trial. According to Us Weekly, Jane’s testimony painted a picture of her relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, describing alleged coercion, drug ingestion, and psychological manipulation.

She said Combs often coerced her into participating in “freak-offs”, group drug-fueled s*x parties, making it impossible for her to say no. At one point, she broke down in court, explaining how she would dissociate during these encounters, sometimes feigning pleasure to get through them.

She also testified that Combs recorded multiple instances of these encounters without her permission. She reportedly claimed that the alleged abuse led to chronic health problems, including frequent UTIs and anxiety.

During cross-examination, Combs' lawyers attacked Jane’s credibility by presenting jurors with text messages, claiming that they showed her fascination and excitement about her relationship with him. They said that her involvement in the encounters was consensual and that the freak-offs were part of a swinger lifestyle, rather than a result of coercion.

However, Jane insisted that she had never intended for them to be seen that way, claiming they were performative, a survival mechanism to deter Combs' purported wrath.

“I was putting on a show, I wish I could forget them,” she testified.

The Diddy trial, which started on May 5, 2025, has entered its sixth week. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. If found guilty, he could face life in prison.

