Did Kanye testify at the Diddy trial? Melanie King questions why rapper "tangled up in his own controversies" is publicly supporting Combs

On Friday, June 13, 2024, last week, Kanye West made a surprise but brief appearance at the federal courthouse in Manhattan to support his fellow musician Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ye arrived at the courthouse shortly before 11:30 a.m. local time. He was dressed in a white denim ensemble with dark sunglasses. He reportedly spent about forty minutes in the building.

Notably, Kanye West did not attend the court to testify. As per The Guardian, the American singer and rapper was asked at the courthouse if he was there to support Sean Combs. Ye reportedly responded “yes” and nodded. However, the news outlet also noted that when a reporter asked if he might testify on Sean Combs’ behalf, he did not respond.

After Kanye West’s brief appearance created a frenzy during Diddy’s ongoing s*x trafficking trial, YouTuber Melanie King took to YouTube and questioned the Donda rapper’s presence at the courthouse. On June 15, 2025, in her video, King noted that the rapper drew a swarm of people around him.

“Cameras flashing, trying to capture every moment of him arriving at day 23 of the Sean Diddy Combs trial. He's not testifying, though. He just came to sit in an overflow room with Diddy's son, Christian, for 40 minutes watching the proceedings on a monitor. Why is Kanye, who is already tangled up in his own controversies, publicly backing Diddy, who faces life in prison for s*x trafficking and racketeering charges?”

Melanie King claims Kanye West came to Diddy's trial for “attention”

Although Kanye West did not stay long, Melanie King, in her YouTube video, explored the rapper’s presence. The media personality noted that the 48-year-old rapper should have arrived a little early if he wanted to be inside the courtroom.

“He knows that this is going to create a spectacle. He knows all eyes are going to be on him. He doesn't enter quietly. He doesn't go in with the family. He doesn't, you know, dress in a way to kind of keep things, eyes off of him. He is clearly there for attention, not just to support the family as he keeps claiming. It's just bizarre, but we have grown to expect this type of thing from Kanye West.”

Notably, Kanye West marked his Manhattan courthouse appearance after Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, under the pseudonym “Jane”, testified in court last week that she had witnessed another iconic rapper’s “freakoff”. She confirmed flying on a private jet in Las Vegas in January of 2024, when she and the 55-year-old rapper were allegedly broken up.

The YouTuber noted that many people believe that Kanye West is the “iconic rapper” that Jane was referring to. However, prosecutors wanted his name to be kept out of the actual proceedings, but the defense wanted the rapper named. Melanie King further added:

“He suddenly does show up. And at a perfect time to draw all eyes on him, and for press to swarm him, he knew what he was doing. I personally believe that this was done so that he could get his name in there. That Diddy wants his name so he's helping his buddy out, so that people know it actually is him.”

Meanwhile, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs s*x trafficking and racketeering trial is reportedly one of the most high-profile criminal trials in the recent history of the music industry. The musician faces allegations of abuse, arson, and conspiracy to engage in p*ostitution.

After the courtroom proceedings began last month, some of the major featured testimonies were from Combs’ ex-girlfriends, singer Cassie Ventura and Jane, as well as fellow rapper Kid Cudi.

