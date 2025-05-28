 What did Capricorn Clark's text to Diddy say? Perez Hilton claims rapper's former PA said something "very different" in court

On May 27, 2025, Diddy's former personal assistant, Capricorn Clark, testified against the music mogul in his ongoing trial for racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Media personality Perez Hilton posted a YouTube video reacting to Clark's testimony the same day.

According to USA Today, Capricorn Clark took the stand and testified that Sean "Diddy" Combs kidnapped and threatened to kill her. She also accused that he showed up at her apartment with a gun one day, demanding that she join him to kill rapper Kid Cudi, after learning that Cudi was in a relationship with Diddy's then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

According to CNN, during cross-examination, Combs' defense attorney presented to the jury a text message that Clark had sent the rapper in 2021, in which she confessed to having a crush on him. Clark denied having any recollection of sending the text. Hilton, in his video, reacted to the messages.

"'Super fun back then,' she told him in 2021. And today, on the stand, she is saying something very different. That is what the defense wanted to point out to the jury," Hilton said, quoting Clark's text message.

Hilton read out the text message in full in his video.

"Did you know I had the biggest crush on you before I first started working for you? When we hung out all the time, I played it super cool. I couldn't tell if it was mutual, I just know for sure you liked to have me around. Sometimes I wonder if we misused all that dope chemistry. It was super fun back then. We called you choc, short for chocolate, great memories," Hilton quoted the message Clark had sent Diddy.

Diddy's former assistant's testimony explored

According to the BBC, Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in September 2024 and charged with five criminal counts of racketeering, transportation to engage in prostitution, and sex trafficking. The Washington Post reported that Combs' federal trial began on May 12, 2025, and has just entered its third week. It is expected to last about two months.

As reported by USA Today, Combs' former personal assistant, Capricorn Clark, took the stand on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Clark, who worked for Combs from 2004 to 2012, described a pattern of the hip-hop mogul's behavior, detailing alleged kidnappings, physical abuse, and career sabotage.

Clark claimed that she was held hostage for five days in an empty New York building that would later become the corporate offices of Diddy's Bad Boy Worldwide after Combs accused her of stealing jewelry. She recounted being grilled by "a very wide, very heavy man" who repeatedly administered polygraph tests and threatened to throw her in the East River unless she passed the test. Clark said she was "petrified" and confined to the room daily until she proved her innocence.

According to CNN, Clark also testified that Diddy kidnapped her in 2011 and brought her to rapper Kid Cudi's Los Angeles residence after finding out that Cudi was dating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. With a gun in hand, Combs reportedly yelled, "We're going to go kill this [man]" and stormed into Clark's home.

Upon reaching Cudi's house, Combs and his security guard allegedly rushed into the house while Clark stayed behind in the car. She stated that she used this opportunity to call Ventura's burner phone and warn her of the record producer's plans. When Diddy found out about the phone call, he allegedly made Clark call Ventura and instruct her not to call law enforcement.

USA Today reported that later that day, Clark said she witnessed Combs attack Ventura at his Los Angeles rental home, continuously kicking her "in the back," as she lay in a fetal position. "With each kick, she moved back," Clark testified, noting that she and Combs' bodyguard did nothing to intervene because they had been instructed not to. Eventually, with the possibility of Cassie's life on the line, Clark reacalled calling Ventura's mother.

As per CNN, Clark stated that once she reported her allegations about Combs to record label Bad Boy Records' President Harve Pierre in 2012, she was ousted under false premises and then blacklisted from the music industry.

She recounted how Diddy had told her she would never work again and would even "make [her] kill [her]self." Clark also testified that she attempted to reconcile with Combs years later, a discrepancy that defense attorneys jumped on when they began cross-examination.

Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, worked to discredit Capricorn Clark, focusing on a past flirtatious text she had sent Combs. However, Clark claimed not to remember sending the alleged text.

According to CNN, he also called into question her timeline of the events surrounding the Kid Cudi encounter, specifically her account that she had warned Ventura about Diddy's gun, a detail Ventura and Cudi did not mention in their own testimonies.

Stay tuned for more updates on the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

