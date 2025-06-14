What did Sam Asghari say about Britney Spears? Perez Hilton reacts after Grammy winner slams her exes, claims she loved "their dogs more than them"

Perez Hilton has recently shared his response to Britney Spears’ criticism of her former partners. Notably, the singer took to her Instagram page to criticize her exes after Sam claimed in an episode of Page Six Radio that his relationship with Britney harmed his career. This was reported in an article posted on Perez’s official website on June 14, 2025.

Perez Hilton’s article reported that Sam’s experience as a personal trainer was possibly the reason why casting directors refused to work with him. The media personality claimed that Asghari would have lost various opportunities if he were not in a relationship with Spears and added:

“We kind of doubt his gig as a personal trainer made casting directors not want to work with him. Plenty of other up-and-coming actors have side jobs. Could they have second-guessed his talents due to his romance with Britney? Sure! It happens!”

While appearing on Page Six Radio, Sam referred to his marriage to Britney, saying that he managed to find a platform and credited the Saturday Night Live star for the same.

Asghari also mentioned during the conversation:

“Did it make me, you know, have to work harder to prove myself? Absolutely. ‘Do we really want to hire someone that’s a cheesy trainer? Oh, and he’s associated with a pop star, which is also cheesy as well. Or can we see him as a character?’”

Perez Hilton addressed the comments, alleging that Sam Asghari might not have had a lot of opportunities without being romantically linked to Britney. He additionally obtained the Crossroads star’s social media post, which is unavailable now since Spears had deactivated her Instagram page.

Britney Spears addressed her past relationships in the now-unavailable post, as it reads:

“Three of the lions stood all the way up and put their hands at the top of the cage three separate times!!! I will admit it was f**king insane!!! He said they’ve never stood up for anyone before and Steven Spielberg was just here yesterday!!! I dated two f**king complete a***oles after that and I realized I loved their dogs more than them and I think it’s because their dogs bowed to me every time I entered the room!!!”

Britney Spears' now-deleted Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @britneyspears)

The blogger and communist referred to Britney’s criticism towards her former partners, saying that it remains unclear who she was talking about.

Perez Hilton claimed that Britney Spears was referring to Sam Asghari

Hilton claimed that although Britney Spears never revealed anyone’s identities in such situations, the actress was likely speaking about Sam Asghari.

He further noted certain things from Britney’s post, where she wrote that she was going through a “shady week” and was not getting the feelings of love anymore. The Grammy Award winner had also written in her post:

“I honestly think it started at the beginning of this year when I’m so turned off by humanity and by the way people have literally … I have no words!!! I do know I talk to animals and I’m extremely close to God and feel such a strong intuition!!! The strongest connection I feel is in Maui as it’s a more clear and distinct connection that awakens and enlightens me!!!”

Perez Hilton alleged that apart from Sam, Britney Spears might be speaking about her ex-husband Kevin Federline or ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz, and continued:

“She had drama with them in the past! Again, we don’t exactly know! But she definitely seems to be calling out Sam!”

Meanwhile, Sam has not shared any response to the social media post until now. According to People magazine, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot in June 2022 and separated the following year.

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More