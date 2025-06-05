How is Bryana Bongolan related to Cassie? Legal expert claims her testimony against Diddy strengthens "the corrupt enterprise aspect of the RICO"

The federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs took a dramatic turn on Day 16 as Bryana Bongolan, a close friend of Cassie Ventura, testified about an alleged violent encounter with the rapper.

Her claim that she was dangled by her legs over a 17th-floor balcony, not only corroborates Ventura's past accusations, but also, according to legal analysts, bolsters the prosecution’s contention that Combs ran a criminal enterprise under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

According to The Washington Post, Bryana Bongolan, 33, a graphic designer and creative director, crossed paths with Cassie Ventura in 2014 when they both worked at the streetwear brand Diamond Supply Co. and quickly became close friends. Bongolan testified she had originally tried to avoid meeting Combs, Ventura’s then-boyfriend, because she thought their relationship was “volatile.”

As reported by CNN, Alyse Adamson, a former federal prosecutor, explained that Bongolan’s account demonstrates a pattern of violence extending beyond Combs’ romantic relationships.

“Bryana Bongolan was not in a relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs… Here we have another witness who was not romantically linked to Combs being violently abused...it demonstrates that Combs was operating in a way that, through threats, violence and abuse, that goes to the corrupt enterprise aspect of the RICO,” Adamson stated.

Bryana Bongolan's testimony at the Diddy trial explored

On June 4, 2025, Bryana Bongolan testified in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial. According to USA Today, Combs faces charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As reported by The Guardian, Bongolan testified about an alleged incident in September 2016, when she was staying at Cassie Ventura’s Los Angeles apartment, and Combs showed up unannounced, banging on the door. Worried about his temper, Bongolan stepped onto the balcony to “act casual.”

She then claimed that Combs grabbed her from behind, led her to the handrail, and dangled her over the 17-story balcony as he yelled,

“You know what the f**k you did.”

She estimated he held her there for about 15 seconds before throwing her onto patio furniture, leaving her with bruises, a puncture wound, and lasting trauma, which included nightmares and paranoia.

“I used to scream a lot in my sleep,” Bongolan said.

Prosecutors entered into evidence graphic photos of her injuries, which included bruises and a neck brace she wore afterwards. Bryana Bongolan also filed a $10 million lawsuit against Combs over the incident.

During cross-examination, Diddy’s attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, aggressively went after inconsistencies in what Bongolan said. She highlighted contradictions, like whether Bongolan was smoking a cigarette or marijuana on the balcony before the alleged incident. Bongolan frequently responded with “I don’t remember”, a tactic the defense used to paint her as an unreliable witness.

Westmoreland also proposed that Bryana Bongolan and Cassie Ventura had possibly coordinated their stories since Ventura had sought permission to include the balcony incident in her lawsuit without mentioning Bongolan’s name. The defense also emphasized Bongolan’s drug history, implying it could cloud her memory.

According to the BBC, Bryana Bongolan will take the stand again on Thursday, June 5, 2025, for more cross-examination. Another star witness, known under the pseudonym "Jane", is expected to testify later this week. Like Ventura, Jane alleges she was forced into group sex sessions Diddy called "freak-offs."

