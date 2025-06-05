"Oh God!" — Perez Hilton stunned by Diddy, Cassie & Bryana Bongolan's "CRAZY" 8-hour ketamine spree story

On June 5, 2025, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared insights on Bryana Bongolan's testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs's sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial. Bongolan, a long-time friend of Cassie Venture (Diddy's ex-girlfriend who filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023), took the witness stand on June 4.

"So Much Drug Use! THIS IS CRAZY! Diddy And Cassie Once Did K For EIGHT HOURS! Plus:" Hilton captioned the YouTube video.

During her testimony, Bongolan said she often did drugs with Ventura and the rapper. She recalled a New Year’s 2018 party at a Miami hotel where they took ketamine for eight hours.

Bongolan said it was the last time she saw the couple and that she chose to get sober afterward. She even tattooed the date on her neck as a reminder of her decision, according to CNN’s live coverage.

Reviewing Bryana Bongolan's testimony, Perez commented,

Eight hours? What's the point of that? Aren't you supposed to have like an out-of-body experience? I mean.... I guess it's..... isn't it like a tranquilizer? I don't get it. Oh god."

More about Bryana Bongolan's testimony on Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

Bryana Bongolan, who met Cassie Ventura in 2014 while working for the brand Young and Reckless, further recalled an incident from 2016, when Diddy threatened to kill her while she was in a beach photoshoot with Ventura, as reported by the BBC.

"He came up really close to my face and said something around the lines of, ‘I’m the devil and I could kill you.'"

She testified that she was unsure why the rapper said it, but expressed that she was "terrified."

"I was terrified, but because of the cocaine, I had a little confidence and just brushed it off."

Bryana further recalled another incident from the same year in September, when Diddy held her over a 17-story balcony. She told the court that she was sleeping with her girlfriend on the couch in Ventura's apartment when the rapper barged in. After she hid her girlfriend in the bathroom, she went to the balcony when Combs shouted, "You know what the f**** you did," shortly before allegedly dangling her over the edge.

She alleged that Combs then "Threw (her) onto the balcony furniture," and that the incident left a bruise on the "back of my leg and back and neck pain," adding "I had night terrors, paranoia, and I scream in my sleep sometimes."

Bongolan recalled another incident from Cassie Ventura's apartment when she was woken up by Comb's banging on the apartment door. She alleged that the rapper threw a knife at Ventura as she came out of her bedroom, which Ventura then threw back at him. However, Bongolan claimed that neither of them was injured in this incident.

"I just remember seeing a knife get thrown in her direction."

According to the BBC, Sean Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest on 16 September 2024. The rapper has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage prostitution. If convicted, he could face a 15-year sentence or life in prison.

