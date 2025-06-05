Diddy supporter who was removed from courtroom during trial opens up about what she said that got her escorted out 

On June 3, 2025, a supporter of Sean "Diddy" Combs was escorted out of the Manhattan courtroom where the rapper's criminal trial is currently taking place.

Ad

According to NBC News, the presiding Judge Arun Subramanian asked the court marshal to escort the woman out after she disrupted the proceedings with expletive language, telling the rapper, "Diddy, these motherf**kers laughing at you!”

She was also reportedly overheard yelling, “You’re laughing at a Black man’s legacy” and taunting the court marshals with “pull your gun out ninja, I dare you.” It is unclear what prompted the woman's outburst.

Ad

Trending

On June 4, The Art of Dialogue took to X to upload a video of the woman talking to a media outlet about the incident, explaining why she chose to stand up for the rapper in the courtroom. She accused the public of "laughing at a Black man's legacy being destroyed," saying:

"Diddy, everyone thinks this is a joke. Everyone laughs in every courtroom here at you. And I don't think it's funny for people to laugh at a black man going through what he's going through right now...It's not funny. Laughing at a Black man's legacy being destroyed."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When asked how Diddy reacted to the outburst, the woman claimed that she heard the rapper had allegedly nodded his head as though in agreement with what she said. She added that the situation was "not funny," adding:

"I heard he had his mouth open and shaking his head, "Yeah." Black American men do not believe in this kind of destroying our Black American legacy figures, father figures, extraordinary excellence, Black excellence. Everyone has been laughing, I don't care if it sounded funny, it's not funny."

Ad

According to Variety, the woman was often seen at the overflow room of the courthouse since the trial began on May 5, observing the proceedings through the live feed. This is reportedly not the first time she has vocally supported the rapper.

The woman has been spotted yelling, "Free Diddy" outside the courthouse. However, this marked the first major disruption inside the courtroom since the start of the high-profile trial.

Exploring the witnesses who have testified this week at Diddy's trial

This week began with the cross-questioning of Diddy's former assistant, who testified under the pseudonym Mia. During her testimony, Mia claimed Combs physically and s*xually abused her throughout her employment between 2009 and 2017.

Ad

She also testified to having witnessed Diddy frequently assaulting Ventura, whom she had become close with while working for the Bad Boy Records founder.

“One of the worst parts was being put in the middle and having to cover up for Puff (Combs) to Cass (Ventura), which he forced me to do constantly,” Mia said.

The following day, the court heard the testimonies of Eddy Garcia (a former security guard at the InterContinental hotel) and Derek Ferguson (former CFO of Combs Enterprises). The trial had been slightly delayed due to the Diddy supporter's outburst.

Ad

Following the woman's removal from the courtroom, Garcia took to the stand and testified that the rapper had paid him $100,000 for the CCTV video of him assaulting Cassie Ventura in the hotel corridors in 2016. The former security guard also testified that he signed an NDA with a $1 million penalty in the event of a breach.

“Accordingly, without limitation of Company’s and or Combs’ rights as they relate to injunctive Relief detailed above, Recipient agrees to pay Company the sum of One Million Dollars ($1,000,000) as liquidated damages in the event of a breach of this Agreement,” the document stated.

Ad

On June 4, forensic audio and video editor Frank Piazza testified that the CCTV footage of Combs assaulting Ventura, published by CNN in May 2024, was not manually altered. For context, the defence had previously accused CNN of digitally editing the video before publicly releasing it, a claim the network denied.

This was followed by the testimony of Bryana Bongolan, Cassie Ventura's longtime friend, who claimed that she was “held over a 17-story balcony” by Diddy. The witness testified that the incident had occurred in Ventura's Los Angeles apartment in 2016, and the alleged incident had also been mentioned in Ventura's 2023 lawsuit against Combs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

25 witnesses have testified at Diddy's trial

Diddy's s*x trafficking trial is currently in its fifth week, and 25 witnesses have testified so far, including his former partner, Cassie Ventura, and rapper Kid Cudi. Bryana Bongolan's cross-examination is scheduled to continue on June 5, followed by the testimonies of Enrique Santos and "Jane," another anonymous alleged Combs victim.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to USA Today, the prosecution asked that the court uphold stricter rules to ensure that the identity of Jane, a single mother, remains undisclosed. This came after Mia's identity was reportedly published in several media outlets despite her wishes to remain anonymous.

Diddy is charged with two counts of s*x trafficking, two counts of "transportation to engage in prostitution," and one count of racketeering. According to the BBC, the rapper faces a life sentence if convicted of racketeering, with an additional 15 years minimum for s*x trafficking and 10 years maximum for the prostitution charge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More