When did Abby and Glennon get married? Abby Wambach opens up about her "intimacy connection" with wife Glennon Doyle

Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle’s love story has captured the hearts of fans since the two first made their relationship public in 2016. According to People, the former U.S. soccer professional and bestselling author got engaged on February 18, 2017, and tied the knot on May 14, 2017, in a small ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

Nearly a decade later, their marriage remains strong, however, Wambach recently revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast some of the “ups and downs” associated with keeping a profound emotional and physical connection with her wife. The episode of Call Her Daddy is scheduled to release on May 7, 2025.

Abby Wambach categorized those “ups and downs” as problems with physical connection as well as emotional resonance. She stated,

"Something that works for us is to know what makes each other feel like that intimacy connection is there. Because we've been together for ten years, ish, and we've gone through ups and downs."

Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle's comments on Call Her Daddy explored

Abby Wambach opened up to host Alex Cooper about the “ups and downs” she experiences with her wife, Glennon Doyle. She said how life events, such as deaths, health diagnoses, and daily stresses, can pull couples away from their “homeostasis.”

As per USA Today, Glennon Doyle shared how in 2023, within a year, she was diagnosed with an eating disorder, Abby had lost her older brother, and Glennon's sister, Amanda, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Wambach stated,

"Not just the actual act of s*x, but like, we've gone through ups and downs of feeling really connected and so in line and so on the same page. And then, you know, stuff happens, people die, diagnoses happen, and it forces you, kind of, away from this homeostasis line, in a way."

Abby Wambach also acknowledged that while the beginning of a relationship is filled with infatuation, lasting love demands a different sort of effort.

"It's not my dream to be living at the high high high of in-loveness, because I don't think that, number one, chemically, is just not sustainable, that happens for the first couple of years, and you're just infatuated with each other, and you can't keep your hands off each other. But then you fall into a sense of loving, of complete partnership and intimacy."

More about Abby Wambach, Glennon Doyle, and Amanda Doyle's new book

According to Amazon Music, Abby Wambach, Glennon Doyle, and Glennon's sister, Amanda Doyle, launched their podcast We Can Do Hard Things on May 11, 2021—a raw, humorous, and honest conversation about tackling life’s toughest challenges.

With a mix of humor and vulnerability, the trio discusses mental health, relationships, parenting, and societal issues, often featuring high-profile guests like Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Kerry Washington, and so on.

Riding on the wave of their podcast’s success, the three women published their book We Can Do Hard Things: Answers to Life's 20 Questions on May 6, 2025. As per USA Today, the book is organized around 20 existential inquiries (including “Who am I really? and "How do I let go?") and provides advice on love, grief, forgiveness, and self-discovery.

Rooted in their own experiences, including Amanda’s cancer diagnosis, Glennon’s diagnosis of anorexia, and Abby’s grieving process over the death of her brother, the book also acts as an anchor to readers who are experiencing hardships of their own.

