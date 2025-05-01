Who is Londyn Richie? Podcasters and more pay tributes as YouTuber and influencer passes away

American social media influencer Londyn Richie passed away in Bali, Indonesia, on April 28, 2025, after a long battle with stage IV breast cancer. According to the tributes on her Instagram page, the influencer was surrounded by her loved ones when she passed.

The post on Richie's Instagram was titled, “In loving memory of our most beautiful angel." It featured a picture of Richie against the backdrop of clouds and doves, seemingly denoting heaven.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Londyn Richie. After a courageous battle with stage IV breast cancer, she peacefully gained her angel wings on April 28th at 4:28 am, surrounded by her immediate family and close friends in Bali, Indonesia,” the post read.

The post continued to say that the influencer "fought with extraordinary strength, grace, and unwavering spirit." It also read that her "light, love, and laughter touched" everyone she met, adding that her legacy will continue "in the hearts" of everyone who loved her.

"Rest peacefully, Londyn. You are forever loved,” the post concluded.

Londyn Richie was an Atlanta-based real estate agent, YouTuber, and entrepreneur, whose real name was Elise Long. She was reportedly in Bali to "heal" her cancer.

As soon as the news of her death was announced, people took to social media to pay tribute to Londyn Richie. The Digital Brandz podcast shared a clip of their interview with Richie, where she spoke about her journey and how she once thought she wouldn’t live past the age of 25. However, she noted that her “rebel spirit” ensured that she did.

In the caption, the podcast's Instagram handle stated that hearing her speak about her upbringing and environment, "still gives [them] chills."

“Rip Queen @londynrichie_ listening to you speak about your journey and you thinking you wouldn’t live to see 25, due to your environment and upbringing gives me chills,” it was captioned.

The post added that Richie overcame a lot and that she was a “dominant force, a real spokesperson for women leadership.” The caption stated that Londyn's "words were sharp, motives were clear," and her "commitment to greatness was inspiring." It added that the podcaster is "missed and adored."

Here are some of the other tributes from podcasters, the real estate community, and Instagram followers.

Tributes pour in for Richie. (Image via Instagram)

As mentioned earlier, Richie was in Bali, Indonesia, to "heal" from her stage IV breast cancer

More about Londyn Richie in the aftermath of her death

Londyn Richie was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York City before she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where she pursued a career as a commercial realtor. She had real estate licenses in Georgia and California.

Richie was the founder and owner of the personal and business credit brand, The Progressor, which also helped with funding and luxury car rental services. According to her interview with VoyageATL in April 2022, The Progressor was “dedicated to helping individuals to start, grow, and fund their businesses.”

“I stand before you now as Londyn Richie, the CEO of multiple six-figure businesses. I take much pride in elevating my knowledge and changing my life,” Londyn shared with the outlet at the time.

She also spoke about her real estate investment company, A Girl That Slays, as well as her collaborations with Atlanta-based businesses like Toast on Lenox, The Broiler, and Shoe Doctor, among others.

The Georgia State University alum worked in bottle service and promotions across clubs in Atlanta, before becoming a realtor-entrepreneur.

Through her YouTube channel, Londyn Richie tv, the content creator offered mentorship programs for financial literacy and freedom. The channel, which has over 3.13K subscribers, also features travel and lifestyle videos. Her Instagram also had 95K followers.

Londyn Richie was also involved in community outreach programs and was an advocate for various local charities in Atlanta.

In the aftermath of her demise, Richie’s loved ones urged everyone to keep their family in their thoughts and prayers as they navigated through the difficult time. They added finding comfort in knowing that she was at “peace” and would “forever watch over us.” The Instagram tribute also mentioned that details regarding Londyn’s memorial service and ways to honor her would soon be shared.

