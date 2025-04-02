"Literally INSANE!" — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans criticize Karlie for secretly recording TLO

Season 12 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta released episode 27, titled Bae Control, on April 1. It saw Karlie rush to the airport to prevent her husband, TLO, from leaving the couples' trip in Mexico after he found her secretly recording him. Karlie confessed she left her phone upside down so it would record TLO without him knowing.

While explaining herself to the cameras, Karlie stated that her habit of recording and tracking her partners had helped her in the past and saved her from "trauma."

She further explained that the "speculations and scandals" regarding her current and ex-partners made her want to record them because she believed none of them would ever confess to cheating on her. Karlie admitted she had trust issues and PTSD from her failed relationships. Moreover, she realized her habits were "toxic" and that she needed to change for TLO because she loved him.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans took to X to comment on Karlie's habits, criticizing her for recording her husband without his knowledge. While many disapproved of her actions, others looked down on their relationship.

"Karlie is literally INSANE! whyyyyyy are you recording your husband!?" a fan wrote.

"Karlie got caught recording that man on vacation. If she smart she gone catch that flight first to remove all the recording devices she got in the house too," another fan commented.

"Karlie is such a loser. You have zero trust but rushed down the aisle to marry him anyway. Now you begging and pleaded after you f**ked up," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans called out Karlie for recording and tracking her husband.

"Or go home with your man Karlie. Talking about stay at this ratchet couples trip. The man clearly not with these camera antics.. go home," a user reacted.

"Atp Karlie you a weirdo that's too old to be running around recording ppl you that damn traumatized you shouldn't be married & damn shol shouldn't be dating," a person commented.

"Karlie is Pathetic! You just got married and already ruining it Your ment to be ALONE obviously cause ATP it’s not working out for You with NOBODY," another fan wrote.

"Karlie… you grown af… if you’re going to keep using your past relationships as excuses to what you do then you do not need to be dating…especially married," one user posted.

Other Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"I use to like karlie but now I fast forward every scene she in cause I can see right through her and her manipulative ways. She throw the rock and hide her hand like she don’t do shit. Weird a**," a person reacted.

"I mean every season Karlie is on here with a different man, you should’ve kept this relationship off the show. Maybe it would’ve worked out behind the screens," another netizen commented.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum Karlie seeks reassurance from TLO

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie finally convinced TLO to return and not leave her alone on the trip. After rejoining the cast, TLO sat down with Mendeecees to discuss what Karlie had done.

"I was actually just having a conversation with my mom. I was wondering, like, I had just bought Karlie, like, this new purse, but it was sitting on the floor and she had the phone upside down recording," TLO recalled.

After Mendeecees criticized Karlie for "snooping" on her husband, TLO revealed she had Air Tags on him and cameras in their house, saying it was "a violation." Mendeecees was surprised to hear that and said her actions were "on a different level." While speaking to the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cameras, he expressed his thoughts on Karlie and TLO's marriage, convinced they got married too soon.

Meanwhile, Karlie confessed she was relieved TLO stayed because it would have been the end of their marriage had he not. When Mendeecees questioned the female cast member about surveilling TLO, she said she did so not to get "played" again.

When a producer asked the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star if TLO had cheated on her, she answered in the affirmative, saying he was involved with a woman before he got engaged to her. However, Karlie refused to disclose further information.

While Karlie sought reassurance from TLO for her peace of mind, TLO wondered why verbal reassurance was needed when he proved his loyalty to her through his actions.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 drops new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

