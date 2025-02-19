"It's a shame" — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans react to Karlie and T Woods' feud

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta released season 12 episode 21, titled Skating the Issue, on February 18, 2025. The segment saw Karlie address her feud with her husband, TLO's "baby mama," T Woods. While Karlie said she wanted to have a "blended family" with T Woods, she was unsure about T Woods' intentions.

"You know what my voice does to someone? It makes them famous. I'm the famous one," Karlie said.

When T Woods went online to demean Karlie's intervention in her and TLO's relationship, Karlie claimed T Woods was "using" her for "clout." Despite the feud, TLO told Karlie that T Woods would forever be a part of their life since she was the mother of his child.

In another segment of the episode, T Woods had an emotional conversation with Erica, describing how TLO left her for Karlie by lying to her about a Netflix project. She then revealed that Karlie had messaged her and accused her of having a "planned pregnancy" to avoid the fathers of her previous children.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans took to X to comment on Karlie's feud with T Woods. While many were critical of Karlie's actions, others claimed she intentionally caused drama.

"It's a shame Karlie lives for drama!" a fan wrote.

"Karlie a** stay in drama and it’s always unnecessary," another fan commented.

"Karlie… you pretty much called that lady and her baby ugly. Of course she’s not seeing it for you," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans were unimpressed by Karlie's behavior toward T Woods.

"Karlie is such a b**ch, you old h*g. That girl was pregnant and he starting acting funny and popped out with you why you can’t sympathize with that?? Of course she feel some type of way she need to get off that high horse bc the same thing can happen to you b**ch," a user reacted.

"I can’t take Karlie seriously, each season she has a new messy husband and all she does is pick at the other cast," a person commented.

"Karlie is soooooo pathetic, atp I have no sympathy for ANYTHING that’s happens to her old a**" another fan wrote.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans further said:

"Karlie she using you for clout?!?" one user posted.

"Karlie girl i promise no one is worried about you and that Man U wit," a person reacted.

"T Woods was 4 months pregnant, and actively dating him, when he eloped with Karlie Redd in Africa. Foul AF!" another netizen commented.

"That's fake receipts" — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie dismisses T Woods' accusations

In one segment of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta episode, Erica met with Karlie to hear her side of the story regarding T Woods, hoping to help them put the matter behind them. While speaking to the cameras, Erica said:

"I'm good friends with both T Woods and Karlie and while I'm being a little bit nosey, I do think that at the end of the day, for the sake of the kids being involved, that they should figure out this and get to the bottom of it."

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member added that since Karlie was going through IVF, she did not want any "negative energy" around her. Consequently, Erica hoped the duo could mend fences and move on.

After a while, Erica told Karlie that T Woods was her "home girl" and asked if she had stolen TLO from T Woods. Karlie explained TLO was in "multiple relationships" before her, claiming he never told her he was in a relationship with T Woods. She mentioned that he only told her one of the women he was "seeing" was pregnant.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star added that after TLO found out T Woods was pregnant he offered to help her. Erica then asked Karlie if she had spoken negatively about T Woods' children.

"No, that's fake receipts," Karlie replied.

She revealed she had talked about T Woods' three babies having three different fathers. While Erica disapproved of her comment, Karlie said she wanted T Woods to let TLO go. Later, Erica called T Woods and urged her to have a sit-down with Karlie to address their differences.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on MTV.

