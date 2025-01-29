“Everything is a rollercoaster“—Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Bambi says Scrappy is “in denial” about having a baby

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 follows the lives of its cast members who are part of the music industry in Atlanta. Whether it's personal relationships, or friendship fallout, the series showcases how the cast balances fame and professional aspects of their lives. This season features Spice, Rashida, Bambi, Yandy, Erica Banks, Jessica White, and Karlie Redd, along with their boyfriends or husbands.

In the newly released episode 18, Scrappy and Bambi had a conversation about co-parenting. Bambi asked him if he had thought about informing the children about their baby sibling. She then told the cameras that Scrappy was in "denial" about the entire situation.

"Things were obviously not so great after the end of the London trip but that's just life with Scrappy, everything is a roller coaster. Now my focus is on our children and this new sibling that they may have," Bambi said.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 18 titled Three Men & a Baby was released exclusively on MTV on January 28, 2025. Here's the episode synopsis:

"Momma Dee invites a surprise guest to the palace so she can find out what to expect now that Scrappy's expecting; Zane finds himself in a royal mess after Amy spills the tea about his ladies in London; Zell's journey to fatherhood."

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Bambi states Scrappy has to prepare the children about their baby sibling

In Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 18, Bambi spoke to Scrappy about his future plans and how he felt with his baby on the way. In her confessional interview, Bambi stated that she and Scrappy got into an argument during their London trip but things had cooled down between them. Scrappy also mentioned that for them to co-parent their children, they had to be on good terms.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star asked Scrappy about his thoughts on a new addition to his life:

"I just want to know like, how this is going to like change. You know, your life, have you thought about it?"

Scrappy shared that he had not processed the information yet but he will have to think about it. He stated he took responsibility for his actions and everything felt new to him. Then, Bambi chimed in on the situation mentioning that people might blame one person and make the "other person feel bad." She continued:

"Because I know sometimes you get a lot of people in your life to kind of like, blame the other person and make the other person feel bad like they did something wrong when in reality both of ya'll kind of you know."

According to Scrappy, he realized his irresponsible behavior and addressed spending a "wild night." When Bambi asked him how he planned to tell his children that their baby sibling was on the way, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was confused. Bambi explained that he could not just "drop a bomb" on them and will have to prepare the kids for this information.

Later in the episode, she told the cameras that Scrappy had to do something about the situation:

"Scrappy absolutely seems like he's in denial about the situation right now. You need to man up and tell your kids what's going on in your life."

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta air every week on Tuesdays at 8 PM on MTV.

