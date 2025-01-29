“I’m a changed man“ - Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Lil’ Zane responds to Ashley’s accusations regarding his London trip 

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta shows viewers the lives of rappers and musicians part of Atlanta's hip-hop industry. The cast for this season includes Spice, Rashida, Bambi, Yandy, Erica Banks, Jessica White, and Karlie Redd, along with their boyfriends or husbands.

One of the couples on the show, Ashley and Lil' Zane, have had struggles in their relationship as they navigate fame alongside their personal lives. In the recently released January 28, 2025 episode, Ashley confronted Lil' Zane about him flirting with other women during his London trip. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star denied these accusations, stating he is a changed man. He said:

"I'm so taken aback and surprised by these accusations coming from Ashley. I feel like in London I was on my best behavior. I'm a changed man."

Trending

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 18, titled Three Men & a Baby, was released exclusively on MTV on January 28, 2025. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"Momma Dee invites a surprise guest to the palace so she can find out what to expect now that Scrappy's expecting; Zane finds himself in a royal mess after Amy spills the tea about his ladies in London; Zell's journey to fatherhood."

What happened between Ashley and Lil' Zane on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 18?

On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 18, Ashley told the cameras that she found out through videos that Lil' Zane had been flirting with another woman on his trip to London. She said that Lil'Zane was "avoiding" her and had been in his studio, Ashley continued:

"Since my talk with Amy, I am fuming. I am hurt, and Zane's been in the studio for the last few days. I feel like he's avoiding me, but I know we need to talk."

Then, Ashley questioned Lil' Zane, asking him to explain what had happened back in London. She stated she was giving him another chance to elaborate on the events he had left out. Lil' Zane, on the other hand, was confused at Ashley's accusations. In response to the allegations, he mentioned that Ashley would believe other women rather than siding with her husband.

During his confessional interview, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member talked about Ashley not choosing to believe him. He said:

"The whole time I was in London, all I kept doing is miss Ashley. I might as well write Ashley on my forehead. I'm sick of Ashley taking other women's opinions over her husband's. This is totally ridiculous. There's a lot of single women out there now because they listen to other single women."

Their conversation led to an argument, with Ashley asking Lil' Zane if he wanted to be single. She later said she wouldn't forgive him this easily after his "disrespectful" behavior. By that time, Lil' Zane called his fellow Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta co star Scrappy to clarify that nothing happened in London, but Ashley was not convinced by either of them.

The upcoming episode will focus more on the ups and downs in their marriage. New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta air every week on Tuesdays at 8 pm exclusively on MTV. Viewers can follow Ashley and Lil' Zane on their respective Instagram accounts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback