"Ain't nobody's friend" — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans react to Rasheeda's brutal argument with Yandy

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 released episode 27, titled Bae Costal, on April 1. It saw the cast members discuss an untaped argument between Rasheeda and Yandy regarding their friendship and loyalty toward one another. According to their account, Yandy called out Rasheeda for not being supportive, while Rasheeda refused to acknowledge anyone other than her husband, Kirk, as her friend.

"The only one that's my ride or die right now is Kirk motherf***ing Frost," Lil' Zane retold Rasheeda's words.

They further recalled Yandy losing her calm and criticizing Yasheeda for not considering her as one of her friends, mainly because she believed she had stood by her in times of need, especially during her relationship struggles. It made the cast realize that even people they thought were close were not.

Kendra, while speaking to the cameras, sympathized with Yandy, saying she understood the disappointment Yandy must have felt after being disregarded as a friend and realizing they did not share the equation she thought they did.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans on X expressed their opinions on Yandy and Rasheeda's feud. While many criticized Rasheeda, others were upset their argument was not filmed.

"Yandy learned just like everybody, Rasheeda ain’t nobody’s friend on this show," a fan wrote.

"Rasheeda is that friend you always show up for when her man be on that bulls**t just for her to run back to him. You only exist when he f**k up and she need a person to vent to," another fan wrote.

"Nuh uh, why we hearing about this fight between Rasheeda and Yandy from the cast mates. Where the hell is the footage??" a netizen tweeted.

Many Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans disapproved of Rasheeda's behavior with Yandy.

"Nothing about Rasheeda says girls girl. She's friends with them b/c it's the means to an end. She is about her Man and her money. Those girls are ok, but she doesn't seem to be invested in friends like that," a user reacted.

"I’m not a yandy fan but I agree that Rasheeda lowkey has been a lame friend, but hey she’s never been a friend look at How she treated k Michelle and Kaleena," a person commented.

"Yandy might be a clown for her man. But she doesn’t deserve what Rasheeda is dishing out to her. At ALL!" another fan wrote.

"I can’t believe Rasheed is really handling this Yandy situation like this…like her relationship is top tier," one user posted.

Other Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans were disappointed that the fight between the ladies was not filmed.

"OOP b**chhh now why tf they wouldn’t film Yandy and Rasheeda hollering and screaming. That’s the s**t we want to see!" a person reacted.

"MTV y'all had one damn job..... you mean to tell me y'all don't have a snippet or anything of Yandy and Rasheeda little fight/argument," another netizen commented.

"When my emotions are on high, things can go very left" — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum Yandy reacts to Yasheeda's comments

In one of the segments of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta episode, Yandy was shown reacting to her untaped argument with Rasheeda, admitting she was taken aback to "hear that come out of Rasheeda's mouth." Yandy added that she had not expected Rasheeda to consider Kirk her only friend after everything she had done for her.

"Once I know what it is, whether we're associates or we enemies, I'mma handle you like that. When my emotions are on high, things can go very left," she said.

Later in the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta episode, after the cast spent time with each other, Yandy took to a confessional to express her thoughts on her relationship with Rasheeda. She confessed things were "very awkward" between Rasheeda and her and that they had not spoken to one another after their fallout.

"I'm really on one because how can you say, 'Yeah, Kirk, is my only friend.' Really? Your husband? The one that did you wrong the most?" Yandy expressed.

The female cast member criticized Rasheeda for being her "fake" friend for over a decade, saying it was "dead a** wrong."

Elsewhere, while speaking to Kirk and a few others, Rasheeda explained that what she meant was her relationship with Yandy "needed some work." While speaking in a confessional, she confirmed that Yandy and she were never "best friends." She believed others found her stance surprising because they did not understand what "real friendships" or "real loyalty" were.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

