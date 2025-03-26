"I haven't been drinking" — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie reveals she quit alcohol due to IVF process

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 aired episode 26 on March 25, 2025, and followed the couples as they continued their trip to Cabo. During a group conversation, Karlie opened up about her decision to stop drinking due to undergoing IVF. The topic came up as everyone was settling in and socializing.

“I haven’t been drinking, because of IVF,” Karlie said.

Karlie asked Kendra if she was planning to go through the IVF process someday. Kendra replied that she had a doctor’s appointment coming up and had been thinking about it. In a confessional, Kendra explained that she was ready to start a family, but needed to resolve certain “trust issues” before moving forward.

Other episode highlights of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta included Bambi addressing the group about being with a new partner, while Ashley and Lil Zane’s conversation about Karlie continued.

During the group conversation in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Karlie shared that she had stopped drinking alcohol because of IVF. Karlie asked Kendra if she was planning to try IVF in the future. Kendra responded that she had a doctor appointment scheduled and had been thinking about the process.

However, Karlie noticed that Kendra had a drink in her hand and pointed it out. Kendra admitted she wasn’t supposed to be drinking if she was considering IVF. In her confessional, Kendra mentioned that although she was ready to start a family, she had concerns to resolve first.

“I’m still on board to freeze my eggs. I just really want to get past the trust issues,” she shared in a confessional.

Kendra added that her goal was to bring a child into a “family structured environment,” and that's why she had been hesitant to take the next step.

Bambi addresses the group while Ashley questions Lil Zane about Karlie

As this episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta continued, Bambi brought up the topic of her new relationship. She asked the group if it felt “weird” to see her with someone else, knowing her past with Scrappy. Ashley replied that it didn’t feel strange and said she was always “team Bambi.”

Lil Zane, however, gave a different response. He said it did feel "weird," because he was used to seeing her with his “dawg,” referring to Scrappy. Later in the day, Ashley had a conversation with Lil Zane about Karlie. She brought up the hotel room key incident again, saying she “really wanted to know” what had happened.

Lil Zane explained that it was an old situation which happened years ago, and that he never got involved with Karlie. In a confessional, he said.

“I think Ashley is making too much of this room key story."

He also told Ashley that he had no plans of crossing that line and that he never “hooked up” with Karlie. Ashley, however, remained frustrated and said she was tired of Karlie being “fake.” While the episode included moments with the group singing welcome songs and reconnecting, these conversations between the cast members showed that some tensions were still present during the retreat.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airing every Tuesday on MTV.

