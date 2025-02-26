Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 22 recap: Karlie confronts Zell while Ashley opens up to Jasmine and Santana

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12, episode 22 aired on February 26, 2024, and featured intense confrontations, shifting alliances, and ongoing drama. Karlie Redd confronted Zell Swag over his friendship with Bunny Racks, whom Karlie accused of stalking her.

Zell defended himself, stating that his relationships shouldn’t be dictated by Karlie. Meanwhile, Ashley opened up to Jasmine and Saucy Santana about her struggles, including her recent separation from Lil’ Zane and her strained relationship with Spice.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta episode also highlighted Spice’s growing involvement in the drama, as her connection to Bunny Racks and her role in a past conflict between Bambi and Amy became a focal point. At Jessica’s cover party, Shekinah brought up allegations against Mendeecees, further adding to the tension.

What happened in the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 22

Karlie Redd and Zell Swag’s conversation turned heated on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta when Karlie accused Zell of siding with Bunny Racks. During their exchange, Zell confronted Karlie about her recent marriage, stating,

“Congratulations, because I heard that you got married. I didn’t get no invite.”

Karlie questioned Zell’s loyalty, expressing concern over rumors that he had been associating with people who spoke negatively about her online. She confronted him, unsure if the claims were true but troubled by what she had heard. Zell admitted he was friends with Bunny Racks, leading Karlie to declare,

“Your homegirl is stalking me!”

In his confessional on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Zell mocked Karlie’s age and ongoing IVF treatments, saying,

“She do supposed to be going through IVF at the age of 55. So, I don’t know if the hot flashes are catching up to the hysterectomy, and the hysterectomy connected to the hip bone, the hip bone connected to the... I don’t know. She’s an elderly woman, so you gotta handle her with care.”

Karlie remained firm in her stance, expressing her frustration in a confessional. She accused Zell of being overly involved in social media and claimed he was well aware of her relationship with T-Lo. For her, his actions were inexcusable. She also sent a clear message to her husband’s exes, urging them to move on and leave their relationship alone.

Zell defended his stance, arguing that his connection to Bunny Racks was professional, adding,

“So, when we got in the studio and Spice actually heard her rap... Like, I ain’t gonna lie. I was blown away, too.”

Karlie was unimpressed and warned Zell, that she would notice his next move forward. Zell, in his confessional, defended his actions and explained his focus on business, stating,

“So, what? I was a little bit messy bringing Bunny into the studio with Spice. But at the end of the day, business is business. I’m trying to bring it back to music.”

Meanwhile, Ashley met up with Jasmine and Saucy Santana to discuss personal matters. She reflected on her past with Lil’ Zane, revealing,

“Me and Zane, we’ve been separating. He moved out because he had, you know, his whole little shipping going on. He had the baby mom and then he had the girl in London, and it was just, it was a hot sh*t.”

Jasmine discussed her past with Kirk Frost, stating they met at a strip club a decade ago and that he misled her about his marriage. Santana supported her, arguing men often escape blame and mentioned Mendeecees acting suspiciously at Erica’s bar.

Ashley, who had recently met Spice, shared her frustration, saying,

“I just met Spice when she called me delusional. I don’t know where that came from. I guess if me fighting for my family is delusional, I guess I’ll be delusional.”

Santana responded, “It’s always Spice in the middle of something.”

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

