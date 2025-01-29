“Never gonna happen“— Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Bambi comments on reconciling with Scrappy 

The latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12, released on January 28, featured Sierra asking Bambi if she would consider getting back with Scrappy. In response, Bambi said she only wanted to focus on her kids and avoid arguments with him, adding,

"That's never gonna happen."

Bambi also told Sierra that she and Scrappy had multiple arguments during the London trip, but he later apologized for his actions.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 18, titled Three Men & a Baby, was released exclusively on MTV on January 28, 2025. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"Momma Dee invites a surprise guest to the palace so she can find out what to expect now that Scrappy's expecting; Zane finds himself in a royal mess after Amy spills the tea about his ladies in London; Zell's journey to fatherhood."

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Bambi says she and Scrappy would not get back together in the future

On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12, episode 18, Zell and Sierra met Bambi to catch up with what's happening in her life. During their conversation, Sierra opened up about her relationship with her mother. Then, Scrappy's call interrupted them, after which Zell and Bambi started questioning whether something was going on between them.

Bambi clarified that Scrappy was only calling to discuss the kids and that they want to be on good terms so they can co-parent their children. In her confession interview, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star addressed her explosive disagreement with Scrappy in London, saying he had apologized for his behavior.

"Scrappy has apologized profusely after that huge argument we had. I just want to stay cool for my kids," Bambi said.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 cast member further said that Scrappy was "trying to get back" with her, but she did not want that. Bambi elaborated on how Scrappy wanted to do "family things" together.

"Scrappy is highkey trying to get back with me at this point, he is sending flowers to my house every day and he wants to do family things. I am absolutely not Erika, you can spend the block with that one and she is going to be there for you, you, and your new baby," she shared.

Later in the episode, Sierra asked Bambi if she was sure the child was Scrappy's, and Bambi responded with a yes. Addressing her and Scrappy's fight, Bambi said:

"London was absolutely insane, you know we get there and Scrappy becomes chaotic and starts going at it, Scrappy throws a drink. I don't know, he threw a drink."

The reality TV star also told the cameras that she would soon talk with Scrappy about his baby and how they would share this news with their children.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, season 12, showcases the dramatic lives of cast members Spice, Rashida, Bambi, Yandy, Erica Banks, Jessica White, and Karlie Redd, along with their boyfriends or husbands. As part of the hip-hop scene in Atlanta, the cast navigates the ups and downs of their relationships and handles fame alongside their personal lives.

Newly released episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta air every week on Tuesdays at 8 pm exclusively on MTV. Viewers can follow Scrappy and Bambi on their respective Instagram accounts.

