“Let him go”— Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans react to Ashley saying Lil Zane didn’t respect her

Season 12 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has made it to episode 21 on February 18. Titled Skating the Issue, the episode showed Erika, Jessica White, and Shekinah gathered to discuss Mendeecee's possible infidelity to Yandy. The episode also covered Ashley's meeting with her cousin, Tina, where she discussed her ongoing relationship with Lil Zane.

When Tina asked Ashley if she thought Lil Zane respected her, she said no. She said she was holding on to him for the sake of the children and also because she had invested so much time. Ashley teared up as she said it was harder to leave him because her family was away from her, and it made her feel lonely.

Tina told her that she didn't think Lil Zane was the right person for her. She also said that her sister and she loved Ashley. Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta took to X to react to this conversation. Most of them advised Ashley to leave Lil Zane in criticism of his behavior towards her. A few of them even believed that her children were leaving because they couldn't stand their differences.

"Ashley is so much better than Zane. Like, please let him go," a fan said.

"Ashley feels like Zane doesn’t respect her, and still thinks it’s a good idea to fight for her marriage?" said another.

"Ashley… if your kids are moving out, because what’s going on in the household. Shouldn’t that be a sign that you need to leave Zane?" commented one.

"Everybody has been telling Ashley to leave Zane. So of course her sister is gonna say the same s**t," added another.

Some fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta believed that Ashley shouldn't be falling for Zane's redemption tactics.

"Well Ashley, even if you choose to stay married, you will still be alone like you've been all of this time while he is out doing his dirt if he doesn't change, so what's the difference?" an X user wrote.

"Oh, Zane thinks this is a game. Corny AF! If Ashley told you that she needs space, SHE NEEDS SPACE! Let her breathe!" another user wrote.

"Can't believe Ashley is falling for Zane's tricks!" said one.

"Zane brought the suitcase back & everything. Yeah, Ashley needs her sister or she’d be ready to fall for this performance," wrote another.

Lil Zane tries winning back Ashley on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 21

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 21 featured Zane trying to make it up to Ashley after she told her cousin about the differences in their relationship. He showed up with a suitcase, a bouquet, a violinist, and a chef.

Tina told him that he got kicked out for a reason, so he didn't need to do all those things. He told Ashley that he "f**ked up," but he loved her. He took to a confessional to say:

"I've been in arguments with Ashley before but this time it feels different because I'm unclear if it's us trying to work it out or if Ashley really deep inside wants a divorce."

Ashley teared up and told Zane that she stood by him all the time, but currently, a lot was going on. She then asked him to go back to his friend's place and think things through.

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 are released on Tuesdays, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

