"He needs to choose a side" — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie makes her feelings known to Amy about Zell's connection with Bunny Racks

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12, episode 22 aired on February 26, 2024, featuring heated confrontations and shifting alliances. Karlie Redd opened up to Amy about her concerns regarding Zell Swag’s loyalty, particularly his friendship with Bunny Racks. During their conversation, Karlie stated,

"I'm gonna talk to him because he needs to choose a side.”

She made it clear that she felt betrayed by his association with someone linked to her husband’s past. The episode also followed other ongoing conflicts, including Ashley’s struggles with her separation from Lil’ Zane and her tension with Spice. Meanwhile, Zell defended his friendship with Bunny Racks, arguing that their connection was professional.

Karlie Redd and Amy's conversation in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12, episode 22

On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Karlie Redd told Amy she was already married but planned a ceremony. She wanted a drama-free wedding, but Amy warned her about Zell Swag. Amy said Zell had been talking about Bunny Racks, a woman linked to Karlie’s husband, TLO. Karlie reacted, saying his exes had been “haunting” her since their relationship went public.

Amy further explained that Zell wanted to feature Bunny Racks in a song to help advance her career. Karlie refused to discuss the situation, hinting at legal reasons behind her silence. However, she made it clear that she would not entertain any more of TLO’s past connections.

Karlie also expressed her frustration with Zell’s actions, reminding Amy of the support she had shown him in the past. She recalled how she had been there for him when he was arrested, stating,

“I slept in my car in front of the jail. Went to the bail bondsman.”

Despite this, she felt Zell had turned against her by associating with Bunny Racks. In her confessional, Karlie made her stance clear, saying,

“I can try to ignore TLO’s exes, but I can’t ignore disloyal friends.”

She then decided to confront Zell about his actions.

Other major events from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12, episode 22

Later in the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta episode, Karlie and Zell had a direct confrontation. Zell acknowledged Karlie’s marriage but pointed out that he had not been invited to her wedding.

Karlie, in response, accused him of being friendly with people who had spoken negatively about her online. Zell admitted to being friends with Bunny Racks, prompting Karlie to claim,

“Your homegirl is stalking me!”

In his confessional on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Zell mocked Karlie’s age and her IVF treatments. He made remarks about her being an “elderly woman” and needing to be “handled with care.” Karlie, in turn, accused Zell of being too involved in social media and using her name for attention.

Zell defended his connection with Bunny Racks by stating that their relationship was professional. He explained that Spice had also been impressed by Bunny’s talent in the studio, saying,

“So, when we got in the studio and Spice actually heard her rap... Like, I ain’t gonna lie. I was blown away, too.”

Despite his defense, Karlie remained firm in her belief that Zell was being disloyal. Meanwhile, Ashley met with Jasmine and Saucy Santana to discuss her separation from Lil’ Zane. She revealed,

“Me and Zane, we’ve been separating. He moved out because he had, you know, his whole little shipping going on. He had the baby mom and then he had the girl in London, and it was just, it was a hot sh*t.”

Jasmine reflected on her past with Kirk Frost, revealing that they met at a strip club years ago. She also revealed that he misled her about his marriage. Santana supported Jasmine and mentioned Mendeecees’ alleged actions, stating that he had been acting suspiciously at Erica’s bar.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta continues to air every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

