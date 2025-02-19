Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 21 recap: Karlie enjoys a date night with TLO while Zane makes amends with Ashley

The latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 aired on February 18, 2025, featuring key developments in Karlie Redd’s relationship with her husband, TLO, and Zane’s attempts to reconcile with Ashley. Karlie and TLO shared a date night, where they discussed their marriage and unresolved tensions about their wedding announcement. Meanwhile, Zane made an unexpected gesture to win Ashley back, despite resistance from her sister Asia.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 continues to follow the lives of hip-hop artists, entrepreneurs, and their relationships. The new episode saw Karlie addressing issues regarding TLO’s mother and her past relationships, while Zane’s efforts to fix his marriage created drama between him, Ashley, and her family. The episode explored personal conflicts, trust issues, and attempts at reconciliation.

What happened in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 21

Karlie and TLO enjoyed a date night together, taking the time to reflect on their marriage. Karlie appreciated the moment, noting how refreshing it was to have a supportive husband who listened without judgment, especially after the gathering at Sierra’s house.

She also acknowledged that her decision to publicly announce their marriage might have upset TLO. In response, TLO reminded her that she should have considered his mother’s feelings, stating,

“She found out through the Internet, baby. You just had to go blab your mouth.”

During their conversation in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Karlie mentioned her concerns about TLO’s child’s mother, who had previously spoken about her online. Karlie claimed in a confessional,

“She obviously is using me for clout. You know what my voice does to someone? It makes them famous. I’m the famous one.”

Later, TLO mentioned his bachelor party, leading Karlie to suggest that she could plan it herself. However, TLO quickly dismissed the idea, calling it unnecessary and refusing to let her take control of the event. Karlie insisted, but TLO remained firm, saying,

“I wouldn’t know if I’d be at Chuck E. Cheese or a Senior prom.”

Their conversation in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta ended with Karlie questioning what type of party he intended to have, to which TLO responded,

“Whatever my homies present for me.”

Meanwhile, Ashley’s sister, Asia, visited her, and their conversation was interrupted by an unexpected guest—Zane. When Asia opened the door and saw him with a suitcase, she reacted with disbelief, asking,

“Ain’t that the same suitcase you done left with?”

Zane, who previously had to leave the house in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, attempted to make amends with Ashley by setting up a romantic gesture, including a violinist and a chef. However, Ashley remained skeptical and shared her concerns in a confessional:

“Sometimes, Zane will do over-the-top things. I feel like sometimes you’re just doing too much versus really trying to fix the situation.”

Zane requested Ashley, saying,

“I know I messed up. I know I f**ked up a lot. I love you so much.”

Asia remained unimpressed, sarcastically commenting, “Sad-as* violin.” Tensions escalated when Asia reminded Zane that he no longer had a key to the house because he had been "kicked out." He responded defensively, telling Asia,

“We work in our relationships that you don’t have. Where your man at? Do you get flowers?”

Ashley later confronted Zane in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, questioning why he always waited until the last moment to make an effort in their relationship.

Ashley admitted she had a lot on her mind and needed time to think. She told Zane it would be best for him to stay at his friend’s house while she sorted things out. When Zane questioned what that meant for their relationship, Ashley simply replied that she didn’t know.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 22 will air on February 25, 2025, on MTV.

