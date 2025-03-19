Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 25 recap: Yandy and Mendeecees plan a couples' trip while Jasmine confronts Rod

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiered on VH1 on June 18, 2012, as the second and longest-running Love & Hip Hop spin-off. MTV renewed it for a twelfth season in April 2024, which premiered on July 23, 2024.

This season saw Yandy and Erica Banks in reduced roles, while Karlie Redd, Joc, and Scrappy returned as main cast members. Santana was also promoted to the main cast.

In the previous episode, Jessica withdrew from the conflict between Yandy and Mendeecees. This decision came after Jessica experienced a personal loss in her family. Jessica chose to focus on her well-being over the ongoing drama, marking a personal turning point for her.

The latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta aired on MTV on March 18. The episode, titled Tow-tal Eclipse Of The Heart, showed Yandy and Mendeecees planning a couples trip. Spice considered scrapping her album after a fight with Bambi. Jasmine confronted Rod about his meeting with Kirk.

What happened in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 25?

Spice discussed her recent argument with Bambi with Scrappy. She doubted Amy's claim that she changed her verse on Spice's song because of Bambi's comments. Spice considered abandoning the project, but Scrappy suggested removing Amy and Bambi's verses instead. Spice decided to keep Amy's verse but removed Bambi's.

Yandy expressed her concerns to Mendeecees about Rasheeda's behavior, feeling that Rasheeda wasn't supporting her. They both eventually shifted topics on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and agreed to plan a couples' trip to Cabo to ease the group's tension.

"I suggested a couples' trip because I remember the Couples Retreat that we did in Arizona and I remember it went wonderful for us. And I believe anyone can benefit from this," stated Mendeecees.

Meanwhile, Jasmine and Rod's video call ended badly. Rod expressed that he didn't think he was wrong for secretly meeting with Kirk. In a personal interview, Rod claimed Jasmine lied to him about Kirk's involvement with their son Kannon. Rod reminded Jasmine that he owned her music rights, implying a potential conflict.

"So, I'm supposed to be in the studio right now rehearsing my sh*t. But I can not stop replaying that conversation in my head where Kirk and Rod met up with each other. That's some bullsh*t," said Jasmine.

Presently, Khaotic and Jasmine supported Erica Banks in her tour preparation. Erica was managing the tour independently, without a record label. Khaotic praised her efforts, jokingly offering to help in his own way. Erica revealed that she knew not to take him seriously. Jasmine confided in Khaotic about Rod's secret meeting with Kirk and expressed doubts about reconciling with Rod.

In another segment of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Bambi shared her new relationship with Zell. She had met Ray years ago and expressed things were going well between them. Bambi enjoyed Ray's company, and he would be joining her on the upcoming couples' trip. Zell gave his approval of the relationship, liking how Ray treated Bambi. Bambi revealed that she felt secure in he relationship with Ray.

Jasmine returned to the studio and checked the security cameras. She saw Rod having the Tesla he gave her towed away. Jasmine confronted Rod outside, but he told her she deserved it. Rod felt he had been a better father to Kannon than Kirk, and he wouldn't let Jasmine disrespect him.

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta air on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on MTV.

