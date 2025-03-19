"Rod said I AM HIM" — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans react to cast member taking away Jasmine's car

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 released episode 25, titled Tow-tal Eclipse of the Heart, on March 18, 2025. The segment saw tensions escalate between Jasmine and her ex-partner, Rod, resulting in him repossessing and towing Jamsine's Tesla. It all started when Jasmine confronted Rod for talking to her child's father, Kirk, without her knowledge.

Jasmine, who was in a custody battle with Kirk, criticized Rod for interfering in her private affairs, particularly the legal dispute, and keeping it from her. She feared his involvement could worsen her chances of winning the case and securing full custody.

Meanwhile, Rod wondered why Jasmine was unsupportive of his actions when he was the one who stood by her and her child "since the beginning." Moreover, he believed Jasmine lied to him, knowing Kirk provided "way more" financially than she alluded to. One thing led to another, resulting in Rod reminding Jasmine that he paid for her studio, music equipment, car, and more.

Soon after, he arrived at Jasmine's studio to take away her car, frustrated by her tendency to keep the "whole truth" about her and Kirk from him.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans on X expressed their views on Rod and Jasmine's dispute. While many applauded Rod for repossessing the car, others urged Jasmine not to rely on a man for her requirements.

A Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fan reacts to Jasmine's car getting towed (Image via X/@Jlola__)

"Rod said I AM HIM. Find somebody safe to play with," a fan wrote.

"Jasmine is a BUM!!!! It is abundantly clear she’s using Rod to maintain her lifestyle," another fan commented.

"Jasmine Bleu You Told Rod F—K When You Tell Anyone That WHO Is Doing Something For You Be Prepared To Stand On That Bridge That You’re Burning," a netizen tweeted.

While some Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans disapproved of Rod's decision to take away the car, others hoped Jasmine would not rely on a man.

"Everything she has is because of a man… Jasmine go get your own so you don’t have to rely on a man," a user reacted.

"LMAO! I can’t feel bad for Jasmine look how she talking. However Rod was very corny for that. Because if you really cared about the baby why would you take the car that provides the transportation," a person commented.

"Rod saw them receipts on Jasmine Kirk pulled out and now acting real different," another fan wrote.

"Even though Jasmine be on some s**t but Rod towing her Tesla is goofy behavior," one user posted.

Other fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta said:

"It's a shame Jasmine is using Rod for her lifestyle!" a person reacted.

"So Jazmine just wanted to be on TV cause Rod been holding her down frfr. I wouldn't have even bothered with Kirk personally no more& just let the courts handle it lol Jazmine going out bad girl," another netizen commented.

"I could do so much better than you" — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Jasmine reacts to Rod's accusations

During his previous sit-down with Kirk, Rod discovered that Jasmine had lied to him about Kirk doing the "bare minimum" for their child, Kannon. What the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star did not know was that Kirk not only paid child support but also Jasmine's everyday bills. Kirk then showed Rod the payment receipts to prove his claim.

While speaking to the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cameras, Rod criticized Jasmine for lying to him for years "about what was going on." As a result, he planned to repossess everything he provided Jasmine with. Rod arrived at her studio and had her car towed. When Jasmine realized it, she rushed outside to confront Rod.

The duo got into a heated argument, in which Rod called out Jasmine's lies and praised Kirk's behavior. Even then, Jasmine refused to stand down and said:

"You know what? Him towing my Tesla might be a blessing in disguise because I could do so much better than you and that raggedy-a** b**ch you been talking to. It's not above me. Watch me work."

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

