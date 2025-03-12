Where to follow Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Bambi Benson on Instagram? Details explored

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta main cast member Bambi Benson maintains an active social media presence on Instagram through her verified account @AdizTheBam. She is also present on X under @AdizBambi. Her content primarily focuses on fashion looks, family moments, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her reality TV life.

As of March 2025, she has 3.8 million+ followers on Instagram. Her posts feature a mix of glamorous photo shoots, casual poolside snapshots, and social outings in both casual and formal attire.

Born Adizia Shanette Benson on March 1, 1984, in Compton, California, the reality star first caught viewers' attention on Basketball Wives LA in 2012. Her transition to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta began in season 3, where she joined as a supporting cast.

Her storyline gained momentum through her relationship with fellow cast member Lil Scrappy, culminating in their Las Vegas wedding on September 8, 2017. The couple expanded their family with three children: Breland, Xylo, and Cali.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Bambi Benson (image via Getty)

Bambi Benson's history with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta spans 60+ episodes across multiple seasons, per love-hip-hop.fandom.com. During this period, she experienced significant personal developments. Her relationship with Lil Scrappy was featured prominently throughout the series, though they briefly separated, leading to her temporary exit from the show.

Following their Las Vegas wedding in 2017, Benson returned to the show. Season 8 documented the birth of her first child, Breland. By season 10, she became a main cast member, with storylines focusing on her marriage and expanding family. The show captured her pregnancy with her third child.

Bambi has gone by several professional names throughout her career, including Addie Shanette Benson, Adi Benson, Adiz Benson, Adizia Benson, and Bambi Compton Breed. Her mother is Cece Shaw, and her father is Larry Benson. Before her reality TV career, she was also known as Bambi Richardson The Bam.

Her first filmed appearance on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta was in the episode "Mistake at the Lake" during season 2. Her first green screen interview appeared in "The Next Chapter" when she joined season 3. Notably, her early scenes involved potential storylines with Benzino that were later released as bonus content on the show's website.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Bambi Benson (image via Getty)

Between seasons 3 and 4, Benson appeared with other cast members on After Party Live and in a special episode titled "The Wedding”.

Her early introduction to the show came through a potential romantic connection with Benzino. Her conflicts with Erica Pinkett emerged after Scrappy confided in Pinkett about Benson's miscarriage, leading to multiple confrontations between the women. Meanwhile, Benson supported Scrappy through his child support negotiations with Erica Dixon in Season 4.

In season 5, she started dating rapper Alecia Dennis when she and Scrappy temporarily separated. However, by the season finale, Scrappy won her back with a proposal, which she accepted. After appearing for three episodes in season 6, she temporarily left the show following relationship difficulties. Her return in season 7 for three episodes included her pregnancy announcement.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars Bambi Benson and Lil Scrappy (image via Getty)

Season 10 specifically highlighted turmoil in her relationship with Scrappy while she was pregnant with their third child. She played an important role as a confidante to Erica Mena during Mena's marriage challenges with Safaree. During this period, she also had a significant confrontation with Momma Dee when discussions about potentially divorcing Scrappy became public.

Benson recently attended the Zeus Network premiere event on February 2, 2025. The premiere screening of "Two Ways with Erica Mena" took place at Silver Spot Miami, where Benson appeared alongside Joseline Hernandez. Subsequently, she released a video defending Erica Mena's past comments on the show in 2023.

Benson specifically stated that the "blue monkey" comment referred to Spice's clothing choice at the time, saying,

"[She] called her a blue monkey because she had on blue. She wears blue... It wasn't like that."

She directly addressed Mena's critics, telling them to "shut the f**k up."

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 12 episode 25 is set to air on March 18, 2025.

